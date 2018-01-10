autoevolution
 

British Racing Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is a Manual Treasure

10 Jan 2018, 15:22 UTC
by
Ladies and gentlemen drivers, the time has come to bring the first web-documented 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 before you. The four-wheeled splendor we have here has recently been delivered to its owner over in Germany.
3 photos
Chalk 2018 Porsche 911 GT3Chalk 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
The car is part of a wave of Paint to Sample GT3 that are currently reaching dealers across the Old Continent - the car will spend most of its time in Chemnitz, Germany.

The spec of this Neunelfer is interesting past the hue mentioned above, whose retro flair allows this rear-engined delight to remind us of its bloodline.

For instance, the 500 hp naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six of the coupe is mates to a six-speed manual. The rest of the configuration shows a build that took the budget into account if we might say so in the case of a machine that comes with an MSRP143,600.

To be more precise, the features of the car involve the standard Xenon headlights, along with the also-standard steel brakes (check out the red calipers, which create a strong contrast with the base hue of the machine).

Speaking of the headlights, these come with silver inner graphics and the same shade was used for the wheels.

As far as the cabin is concerned, this 911 packs the full bucket seats. And while these might not be the first choice for a trip across the continent, they certainly make for an ideal friend during track day events.

While we're talking about the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3, we'll remind you that European dealers have also started taking delivery of Touring Package models.

In fact, we've already shown you multiple GT3 TPs, which are dressed in colors such as Carmine Red or Jet Black Metallic. Nevertheless, those willing to enjoy Paint to Sample GT3 Touring Package heroes still have some waiting to do - we'll bring you real-world images of these jewels as soon as we get our keyboards on them.


 

A PTSRS Exclusive: Presenting the first known British Racing Green (non-metallic UNI; 21D) 991.2 GT3, just delivered to one of our readers Timm in Chemnitz, Germany. This example sports the highly acclaimed manual, wheels in satin aluminum, steel brakes, full bucket seats, and the standard xenons. A deliberately restrained build that eschews the excess, perfected by the brilliant marriage of BRG and silver wheels. Would love to read your thoughts on this example. Many thanks to Timm for the share and a huge congratulations. If you or a fellow enthusiast are expecting a .2 GT3 in a custom color, please shoot me a message. #PTSRS

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Jan 9, 2018 at 8:00am PST

