British Racing Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is a Manual Treasure

A PTSRS Exclusive: Presenting the first known British Racing Green (non-metallic UNI; 21D) 991.2 GT3, just delivered to one of our readers Timm in Chemnitz, Germany. This example sports the highly acclaimed manual, wheels in satin aluminum, steel brakes, full bucket seats, and the standard xenons. A deliberately restrained build that eschews the excess, perfected by the brilliant marriage of BRG and silver wheels. Would love to read your thoughts on this example. Many thanks to Timm for the share and a huge congratulations. If you or a fellow enthusiast are expecting a .2 GT3 in a custom color, please shoot me a message. #PTSRS

