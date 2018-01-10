Jet Black Metallic 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Is Understatement Heaven

Porsche dealers across the Old Continent are currently welcoming Touring Package incarnations of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. And, as we promised on multiple occasions, we're keeping a close eye on these wingless jewels.

The 500 hp delight we have here has been spotted resting in the Porsche Zentrum Hamburg Nord-West. The car features satin black wheels, while taking a peek inside shows a color the creates a strong contrast with the dark leather covering the cabin, namely yellow, which is used for the seatbelts.



Zuffenhausen engineers strived to gift the 991.2 911 GT3 Touring Package with an understated aura, which is obviously enhanced by the color we have here. Of course, this allows the Neunelfer to better connect to its ancestors.



Even so, there are multiple elements of the car that draw our attention and we'll only mention one of these, namely the Gurney flap adorning the active rear wing of the Porscha.



We'll remind you that we still have some waiting to do until the Paint to Sample examples of the Neunelfer reach us. Nevertheless, those of you willing to feast their eyes on PTS-touched 2018 GT3s can already do this using non-TP machines.



So, for instance, if you prefer a tame color, you could check out the



Oh, and let's not forget that the 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T has also reached the real world - we recently showed you an example of the lightweight special, one that comes dressed in





