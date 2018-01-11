Voodoo Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is Black Magic

This example of the rear-engine delight is used to delight attendees of the Brussels Motor Show, with the 500 hp animal being one of the delights of the Belgian event, which is set to open its gates tomorrow, January 12.
The Voodoo Blue main hue of the car is mixed with three other colors for an eye-catching result. We're talking about the platinum finish of the wheels, the black inner graphics of the headlights (the machine packs the full-LED units), as well as about the red brake calipers - the latter signal the presence of the standard steel brakes.
Oh and let's not forget the CCX side decals of the Neunelfer, which use black for both the stripes and the Porsche badging.
Peeking inside this rear-engined hero, we see the full bucket seats that might not be suitable for long-distance trips, but will certain become an important all on the circuit. Then we have the red seatbelts, which create a strong contrast with the dark cabin finish.
Now, as mighty as the shade of blue we have here is, there might be some of you looking for a different kind of Paint to Sample 911 GT3 magic. Nevertheless, there's no reason to fret, since we've already shown you other shades of blue for the track-savvy Porscha.
For instance, aficionados seeking a more subtle approach could always zoom in the Oslo Blue
991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 that thrilled us back in December last year (the beast came with a stick shift).
A stunning Voodoo Blue (non-metallic UNI; Z12) 991.2 GT3, on display at the Brussels Motor Show in Belgium. This example has the Clubsport Pack, wheels in satin platinum, steel brakes, LED headlights in black, full bucket seats, and Porsche Exclusive CXX side decals in black. I do not know whether this is a Porsche AG car that will circulate throughout other events, or belongs to Porsche Belgium. In any case, a very clean final result. A hat tip to local reader @dennisnoten for the shot and heads up on this car. Also, many thanks to everyone, we have surpassed 75k followers. Very grateful. #PTSRS
A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Jan 10, 2018 at 2:33pm PST