Voodoo Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is Black Magic

A stunning Voodoo Blue (non-metallic UNI; Z12) 991.2 GT3, on display at the Brussels Motor Show in Belgium. This example has the Clubsport Pack, wheels in satin platinum, steel brakes, LED headlights in black, full bucket seats, and Porsche Exclusive CXX side decals in black. I do not know whether this is a Porsche AG car that will circulate throughout other events, or belongs to Porsche Belgium. In any case, a very clean final result. A hat tip to local reader @dennisnoten for the shot and heads up on this car. Also, many thanks to everyone, we have surpassed 75k followers. Very grateful. #PTSRS

