autoevolution
 

Voodoo Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is Black Magic

11 Jan 2018, 13:05 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Any day is a special day when you're a Porsche aficionado and today brings an uber-cool example of this. After we showed you a Viper Green example of the 2018 911 GT3 earlier, we are now back in the 991.2 spotting game to bring you a hue that's just as vivid. This time around, we're showing you a Gen 2 GT3 dressed in Voodoo Blue.
3 photos
Chalk 2018 Porsche 911 GT3Chalk 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
This example of the rear-engine delight is used to delight attendees of the Brussels Motor Show, with the 500 hp animal being one of the delights of the Belgian event, which is set to open its gates tomorrow, January 12.

The Voodoo Blue main hue of the car is mixed with three other colors for an eye-catching result. We're talking about the platinum finish of the wheels, the black inner graphics of the headlights (the machine packs the full-LED units), as well as about the red brake calipers - the latter signal the presence of the standard steel brakes.

Oh and let's not forget the CCX side decals of the Neunelfer, which use black for both the stripes and the Porsche badging.

Peeking inside this rear-engined hero, we see the full bucket seats that might not be suitable for long-distance trips, but will certain become an important all on the circuit. Then we have the red seatbelts, which create a strong contrast with the dark cabin finish.

Now, as mighty as the shade of blue we have here is, there might be some of you looking for a different kind of Paint to Sample 911 GT3 magic. Nevertheless, there's no reason to fret, since we've already shown you other shades of blue for the track-savvy Porscha.

For instance, aficionados seeking a more subtle approach could always zoom in the Oslo Blue 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 that thrilled us back in December last year (the beast came with a stick shift).


 

A stunning Voodoo Blue (non-metallic UNI; Z12) 991.2 GT3, on display at the Brussels Motor Show in Belgium. This example has the Clubsport Pack, wheels in satin platinum, steel brakes, LED headlights in black, full bucket seats, and Porsche Exclusive CXX side decals in black. I do not know whether this is a Porsche AG car that will circulate throughout other events, or belongs to Porsche Belgium. In any case, a very clean final result. A hat tip to local reader @dennisnoten for the shot and heads up on this car. Also, many thanks to everyone, we have surpassed 75k followers. Very grateful. #PTSRS

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Jan 10, 2018 at 2:33pm PST

2018 porsche 911 gt3 Porsche 911 Porsche cool
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  