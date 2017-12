Oslo Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is a 911 R Owner's Dream

First of all, the Oslo Blue shade of the Neunelfer easily sets it apart from others of its kind, while showcasing the might of the Paint to Sample range.Secondly, this Neunelfer is destined for an owner who decided to settle the 911 R vs. GT3 dilemma by grabbing both. You see, according to Instagram chat, the 991.2 GT3 has recently landed at Porsche of Colorado Springs.Its owner apparently also enjoys the chars of an Etna Blue 911 R , but it seems that the said color wasn't the first choice of the man for the three-pedal special. Nevertheless, since Olso Blue wasn't an approved PTS hue for the R at the time when it was ordered, the owner went for the hue mentioned above, turning to this GT3 to fulfill his dreams.As such, the 2018 GT3 we have here was ordered with a stick shift. Other options on the car involve the banana-colored calipers, which indicate the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware, as well as the all-LED headlights, which come with silver inner graphics. The same shade was chosen for the wheels and it seems that the mix between this and the main shade of the car is brilliant.Sure, some of you might wonder if owning both a 911 R and a Gen 2 GT3 is worth it. And the answer is a big, fat "yes", even without taking the collector car aura of the first into account.That's because the limited edition comes with a more relaxed setup, while the GT3 's track-savvy nature means the driving experience difference between the two is enough to justify the purchase, at least for those whose garage is generous enough.