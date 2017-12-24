Oslo Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is a 911 R Owner's Dream

A brand new PTS Oslo Blue (osloblau; non-metallic UNI; Z77) 991.2 GT3 has arrived at Porsche of Colorado Springs today, marking the first known delivered PTS example for a customer in the United States. Destined for @porsche1988959 who owns a PTS Etna Blue 911 R, this example sports the manual and looks rather brilliant with the silver wheels. Fun fact: The owner had originally wanted to order his 911 R in Oslo Blue, but as it was not yet an approved color for PTS at that time, he went with Etna Blue. With the GT3, his vision has been realized. What are your thoughts on this example? Photos courtesy of @chadx365. #PTSRS

