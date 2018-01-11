Viper Green 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Comes with "Kermit" Carbon Door Sills

Anybody with even a remote interest in the Porsche 911 is well aware of the fact that the customisation options of the Neunelfer can easily allow one to showcase his or her personality. And the most recent example of this comes from the 2018 GT3 that sits in front of you, which is dressed in Viper Green.
3 photos
Sure, the hue of the car is impressive, with this being one of the most famous Paint to Sample shades out there, but there's one detail of the rear-engined machine that stands out even more.
We're referring to the door entry sills of the Neunelfer (you'll find these in the second Instagram photo below - use the swipe feature). Going past the carbon finish, we notice the owner trolling those who enjoy talking about the froggy side of the Zuffenhausen machine's personality. And we can only imagine how these sills look at night, when illumination allows them to stand out even more.
Returning to the exterior of the car, the silver wheels match the finish used for the inner graphics of the headlights. Note that the car uses standard features such as the Xenon front lights and the steel brakes (check out the red brake calipers).
Speaking of look-at-me GT3s, we've also brought an Yellow Green
example of the 911 special to your attention yesterday, with this shade appearing to be even more violent than the one we have here.
991.2 GT3 fans have plenty of reasons to jump for joy these days, since the Touring Package incarnations of the German missile have also started reaching dealerships.
In fact, we've already shown you more than one example of the TP-gifted GT3. And if you're the kind who finds hues such as Carmine Red
as too extrovert for the Touring Package, perhaps a more discreet shade, such as Jet Black Metallic
, will float your boat.
Here's a PTS Viper Green 991.2 GT3 just delivered. Swipe left to see the door sills 8 Porsche Exclusive allows for custom designs to be sent to them to feature anything you desire with custom illumination. Such a cool touch. Follow @ptsgt3 for more. ---------------------------------------------------- ÷: rennlist member H82BL8 #newgt3 #porsche #porschegram #porschecxx #vipergreen #painttosample #pts #ptsgt3
