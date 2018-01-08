autoevolution
 

Carmine Red 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Is Beautifully Understated

8 Jan 2018
by
Ladies and gentlemen Porschephiles, now that the calendar shows it's 2018, the wait is finally over - we've been expecting Porsche 911 Gt3 Touring Package examples to hit dealers for quite a few months now and the magical moment has finally arrived.
Maritime Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3Maritime Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
No US dealer sightings have surfaced online yet, but we've come across multiple adventures of the sort involving the Old Continent. In fact, the one we have here comes from a Porsche dealer in Germany, even though we couldn't find out the exact location of the dealership.

We've decided to kick off the GT3 TP spotting seasons with the example we have here, which comes dressed in Carmine Red.

The hue creates a string contrast with the black wheels of the 500 hp toy and we have to admit we're dealing with a memorable piece of eye candy here.

Then we have the almost color-coded calipers - the red grabbers mean this Neunelfer packs the standard steel brakes.

While we're talking about the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package and Carmine Red, we've also brought along a second Instagram media jewel. We're referring to the image at the bottom of the page. This shows a visual battle between a 991.1 GT3 RS dressed in the said shade of red and the inspiration source for the GT3 TP, namely a 911 R. Oh and don't let the image of the R trick you into believing the car is finished in orange, as this particular example of the three-pedal special happens to be dressed in Signal Yellow.

Interestingly, both come with banana-colored calipers, which signify the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes), as well as packing black inner graphics for the headlights.

Now that the Touring Package incarnation of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 has reached the real world, we should get our hands on fresh examples soon and you can't be sure that we won't hesitate to bring them to you.


 

