autoevolution
 

Porsche SPE Platform Confirmed For Electric Sports Cars And Supercars

13 Jan 2018, 8:30 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Back in November 2017, the Volkswagen Group held a capital markets presentation. One of the slides (pictured), which lays out the plan for Strategy 2025, includes the footnote “based on SPE (dedicated architecture for sport segment).” And indeed, VW’s higher-ups didn’t go into detail about what that means.
19 photos
Lamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo MillennioLamborghini Terzo Millennio
The confirmation comes from Automotive News, which cites a senior executive familiar with the plan. According to the unnamed source, Porsche received the assignment to develop an EV platform for two-door sports cars and supercars.” Surprising it is, but expectable nonetheless.

Virtually every brand in the Volkswagen Group is bracing for an electrified future, and with the know-how of Porsche, there’s no denying the SPE will be a world-class platform. The third purpose-built vehicle platform for electric vehicles, the Porsche SPE could also be used by Audi and Lamborghini.

Automotive News makes a case for a replacement for the R8 e-tron. As for the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese, can you imagine an electric supercar sitting alongside the V10-powered Huracan and V12-engined Aventador? If you think about it for a second, this is not a matter of if but when.

On the flip side, the cited publication reveals that the “first vehicles are not slated to emerge until after 2025,” which is a heck of a long time when you think about it. Volkswagen Group executives didn’t help either, refusing to answer questions related to the SPE, powertrain details included. At the very least, it’s fair to expect at least a dual-motor setup similar to Tesla's PxxD.

The second biggest question mark sits atop the energy storing system. As more and more automakers invest in solid-state cell technology, could the Volkswagen Group also make the switch to this type of battery?

Last time we heard something on the subject, chairman of the board of management Matthias Muller said that Volkswagen plans to bring solid-state batteries into the mainstream before 2030, with an estimated range of 1,000 kilometers (more than 600 miles) in the most efficient application.

Editor's note:

Lamborghini Terzo Millennio pictured in the gallery.
SPE EV Porsche SPE sports car Porsche supercar
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  