Rothmans Livery 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is a Racing Wrap Waiting to Happen

Porsche GT2RS ROTHMANS livery! Tag any (future) GT2RS owner who should see this! (And get it done ;)) had to practise a little @mrbridger1 ☺️, love the idea 😍! #porsche #gt2rs #porschegt2rs #porscheracing #rothmans #rothmansracing #porsche991 #porschegram #porscheclub #porschers #lovecars #felu_cars #blacklist

A post shared by FELU Cars (@felu_cars) on Jan 11, 2018 at 12:25pm PST