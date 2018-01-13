autoevolution
 

Rothmans Livery 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is a Racing Wrap Waiting to Happen

13 Jan 2018, 8:31 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
We've been keeping an eye on the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT2 RS ever since the first test mules showed up using the body of the Turbo S. Fast-forward to today and the first units of the 700 hp animal are being delivered to their owners.
4 photos
2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Spotted on Spanish Streets2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Spotted on Spanish Streets2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Spotted on Spanish Streets
So far, we've shown you quite a few incarnations of the Rennsport Neunelfer, with these ranging from understated machines, such as this black unit, to uber-extrovert proposals like this Miami Blue factory vehicle.

And while the Porsche Exclusive (the German automotive producer's personalization arm) kingdom offers countless possibilities, it's only a matter of time until GT2 RS drivers will take their beasts down the second skin route.

It's still a bit too soon to talk about such a Porscha getting a wrap in the real world, even though the Internet has already delivered such eye candy.

In fact, we've brought along the freshest example of such a virtual customisation. The rendering we have here sees the 2018 911 GT2 RS putting on the Rothmans attire, which gives us at least two reasons to jump for joy.

The first has to do with the obvious connection between this livery and Porsche's motorsport DNA, with these colors having been used in environments as diverse as Le Mans and Paris Dakar.

As for the second, this involves the sheer visual delight that is this livery. Sure, tobacco itself is a problem humanity would best leave behind, but if we look past this aspect, the way in which the hues of the color scheme cover the aero-dictated aggressive lines of the RS car can easily keep one awake at night.

We'll continue to monitor the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS in the real world and we promise to bring you the first wrapped examples as soon as we get our keyboards on them.


 

Porsche GT2RS ROTHMANS livery! Tag any (future) GT2RS owner who should see this! (And get it done ;)) had to practise a little @mrbridger1 ☺️, love the idea 😍! #porsche #gt2rs #porschegt2rs #porscheracing #rothmans #rothmansracing #porsche991 #porschegram #porscheclub #porschers #lovecars #felu_cars #blacklist

A post shared by FELU Cars (@felu_cars) on Jan 11, 2018 at 12:25pm PST

2018 porsche 911 gt2 rs Porsche 911 Porsche cool rendering
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  