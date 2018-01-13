Rothmans Livery 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is a Racing Wrap Waiting to Happen

So far, we've shown you quite a few incarnations of the Rennsport Neunelfer, with these ranging from understated machines, such as this black
unit, to uber-extrovert proposals like this Miami Blue
factory vehicle.
And while the Porsche Exclusive (the German automotive producer's personalization arm) kingdom offers countless possibilities, it's only a matter of time until GT2 RS drivers will take their beasts down the second skin route.
It's still a bit too soon to talk about such a Porscha getting a wrap in the real world, even though the Internet has already delivered such eye candy.
In fact, we've brought along the freshest example of such a virtual customisation. The rendering we have here sees the 2018 911 GT2 RS putting on the Rothmans attire, which gives us at least two reasons to jump for joy.
The first has to do with the obvious connection between this livery and Porsche's motorsport DNA, with these colors having been used in environments as diverse as Le Mans and Paris Dakar.
As for the second, this involves the sheer visual delight that is this livery. Sure, tobacco itself is a problem humanity would best leave behind, but if we look past this aspect, the way in which the hues of the color scheme cover the aero-dictated aggressive lines of the RS car can easily keep one awake at night.
We'll continue to monitor the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS in the real world and we promise to bring you the first wrapped examples as soon as we get our keyboards on them.
Porsche GT2RS ROTHMANS livery! Tag any (future) GT2RS owner who should see this! (And get it done ;)) had to practise a little @mrbridger1 ☺️, love the idea 😍! #porsche #gt2rs #porschegt2rs #porscheracing #rothmans #rothmansracing #porsche991 #porschegram #porscheclub #porschers #lovecars #felu_cars #blacklist
