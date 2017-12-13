autoevolution
 

Black 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is Darth Vader's Track Car

13 Dec 2017, 17:06 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
So far, we've shown you all sorts of flavors of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS. With or without the Weissach Package and coming in tame or vivid hues, the Rennsport Neunelfer looks just like the chronograph monster that it is. However, none of the examples we've come across to date seemed to be as menacing as the one you're currently looking at.
5 photos
Paint to Sample 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RSPaint to Sample 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RSPaint to Sample 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
This example of the 991.2 GT2 RS is dressed in black, with the Weissach-specific wheels coming in satin black - pixel tip to the Exclusive Porsche Models Facebook page for the image.

Given the color profile of the track-savvy Porscha, the yellow calipers of the thing stand out for a distance. These signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware, a standard feature on the GT2 RS.

It's worth noting that, unlike most of the GT2 RS examples we've shown you to date, the one we have here is a customer cars - we're just as eager as you to see the beast reaching its owners and being put to hooning use on the road, as well as on the track.

We can't help but think that Zuffenhausen chose the ideal time to make the Nurburgring production car lap record of the GT2 RS public - the 700 hp animal completed the Green Hell task in 6:47, remember?

You see, there are plenty of spicy machines that have yet to deliver a Nordschleife chronograph number. And while the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 may or may not give Porsche fans the shivers, machines like the McLaren Senna are even more menacing.

Since we mentioned Woking's latest animal, which made its debut less than a week ago, we must also list the Mercedes-AMG Project One and the Aston Martin Valkyrie.

Heck, the financial league in which the said hypercar plays is enough to make one dream about the Ring hostilities that might take place in 2018.
2018 porsche 911 gt2 rs Porsche 911 Porsche cool
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Replace Your Car Battery Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  