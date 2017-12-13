Black 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is Darth Vader's Track Car

So far, we've shown you all sorts of flavors of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS. With or without the Weissach Package and coming in tame or vivid hues, the Rennsport Neunelfer looks just like the chronograph monster that it is. However, none of the examples we've come across to date seemed to be as menacing as the one you're currently looking at.

5 photos



Given the color profile of the track-savvy Porscha, the yellow calipers of the thing stand out for a distance. These signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware, a standard feature on the GT2 RS.



It's worth noting that, unlike most of the GT2 RS examples we've shown you to date, the one we have here is a customer cars - we're just as eager as you to see the beast reaching its owners and being put to hooning use on the road, as well as on the track.



We can't help but think that Zuffenhausen chose the ideal time to make the Nurburgring production car lap record of the GT2 RS public - the 700 hp animal completed the Green Hell task in 6:47, remember?



You see, there are plenty of spicy machines that have yet to deliver a Nordschleife chronograph number. And while the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 may or may not give Porsche fans the shivers, machines like the



Since we mentioned Woking's latest animal, which made its debut less than a week ago, we must also list the



Heck, the financial league in which the said hypercar plays is enough to make one dream about the Ring hostilities that might take place in 2018. This example of the 991.2 GT2 RS is dressed in black, with the Weissach-specific wheels coming in satin black - pixel tip to the Exclusive Porsche Models Facebook page for the image.Given the color profile of the track-savvy Porscha, the yellow calipers of the thing stand out for a distance. These signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware, a standard feature on the GT2 RS.It's worth noting that, unlike most of the GT2 RS examples we've shown you to date, the one we have here is a customer cars - we're just as eager as you to see the beast reaching its owners and being put to hooning use on the road, as well as on the track.We can't help but think that Zuffenhausen chose the ideal time to make the Nurburgring production car lap record of the GT2 RS public - the 700 hp animal completed the Green Hell task in 6:47, remember?You see, there are plenty of spicy machines that have yet to deliver a Nordschleife chronograph number. And while the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 may or may not give Porsche fans the shivers, machines like the McLaren Senna are even more menacing.Since we mentioned Woking's latest animal, which made its debut less than a week ago, we must also list the Mercedes-AMG Project One and the Aston Martin Valkyrie Heck, the financial league in which the said hypercar plays is enough to make one dream about the Ring hostilities that might take place in 2018.