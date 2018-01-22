autoevolution
 

Ultraviolet 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Looks Striking in Belgium

We've shown you so many Ultraviolet examples of the 991.1 Porsche 911 GT3 RS that it's difficult to associate this hue with newer Neunelfer models. However, the time has come to see how the said hue fits the 991.2 GT3.
We've brought along a few Instagram photos that show an Ultraviolet 2018 Porsche 911 GT3. This is the first web-documented example of the sort, with the rear-engined delight having recently landed at Porsche RS Motors Ingelmunster in Belgium.

The silver wheels of the Porscha stand out from a distance, so you can't ignore these even if you're the kind who prefers the black wheels - the rims house red brake calipers, which means this Zuffenhausen delight comes with the standard steel brakes.

As it was the case with the Rennsport Neunelfer we mentioned in the intro, once more examples of the Ultraviolet Gen 2 GT3 land on the market, owners will seek to personalize their machines.

Thus, you can expect to see the hue we have here being involved in all sorts of visual shenanigans. Given the special nature of the color, we're not expecting this to be covered by full wraps. Instead, the hue could be gifted with partial wraps. And we'll use this occasions to remind you just how awesome the results of such a second skin job can be - here's a Martini livery, as well as an aviation take for you.

If you're still not convinced of the shade's popularity, we'll remind you that it also found its way into the LEGO realm.

While many aficionados expected an Ultraviolet LEGO Technic Porsche 911 GT3 RS, the Danish company only delivered an orange incarnation of the machine (the color was controversial, since it wasn't Lava Orange, but rather the toymaker's standard shade of orange).

Fortunately, the world of models was gifted with such a stunning machine thanks to an amazing DIY project we brought to you in October 2016.


 

