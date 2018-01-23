Pink Pig Ferrari 488 Challenge Is the Italian Porsche

This Maranello racecar is preparing for the upcoming 2018 season of the Ferrari Challenge, as you can notice in the Instagram photo at the bottom of the page.
It's difficult not to think that this twin-turbo V8-animated racecar now packs two splitters. The first is the aero element adorning its nose, while the second comes with its livery, which will split opinions like nothing else.
The visual stunt we have here can easily offend both Ferrari and Porsche fans. And that's because the Pink Pig livery stands for an important part of the latter brand's motorsport pedigree.
For one thing, the Pink Pig 917/20 racecar was the most photographed of the 1971 season. In fact, this livery is so important for the German automotive producer, that the company recently decided to offer it for a special edition of the Macan - this was one of the five editions
introduced last month, which can be considered as final gift for the pre-facelift Macan (the 2019 facelift
is almost ready to land).
And, as you can imagine, this circuit attire is rather popular among Neunelfer owners, who have taken the shenanigan to the street. In fact, here's a 991-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS
that brings a weathered take on the PP livery.
As for why this color scheme could make Ferraristi angry, the matter is pretty much self-explanatory. And with the Italian marque having celebrated seven decades of existence last year (note that this matter is mentioned on the car), things will only become spicier.
Until we get to see this Prancing Horse flying low on the track, we're inviting you to zoom in on the traditional cut mentions present on the body of the Italian monster.
Welcome to the 'Gram and welcome to Ferrari Challenge @devilsadvocatus. The #pinkpig Challenge livery looks like it will definitely cause some conversation. You have a couple of great teammates on the @ferrarimaserativancouver @hp.tech team with @dirty_bear_wl and @murrayrothlander. Good luck! Pic @devilsadvocatus @ducaticanada #dontshootthemessenger #ferrarichallenge #vancouver #yvr #corseclienti #hptech #ferrarimaseratiofvancouver #welcome #goodluck #fcaalberta #ferrari #488challenge
