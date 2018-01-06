This Ferrari SUV Rendering Doesn't Look Good

I'm the first guy to admit that not all Ferraris are as beautiful as people say. But the company still has a decent grasp of where to put the headlights and what to do with the size of the wheels.

2 photos SUV is not a subject that goes away quickly, and we expected it to come back after the reveal of the Lamborghini Urus. But honestly, we expected somebody in Maranello to mock the re-skinned Audi. Instead, we're getting a fresh rendering, one which looks troubling.



Sometimes, two very sexy people can get together and make an ugly kid. That's precisely what's happening here, as the SUV rendering is the offspring of the Ferrari 812 Superfast and the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. That's because both Alfa and Maserati refuse to take cues from Ferrari.



Of course, a nose graft like the one attempted here by



The Urus is Lamborghini's first SUV, but it was preceded by the military LM002 project. Thankfully, it won't take Ferrari a few more decades to bring its high-rider to market. The red supercar producer is expected to succumb to the pressure and launch its first SUV in 2021.



Rather than a Sports Utility Vehicle, the Italians are preparing a "Ferrari Utility Vehicle" which is a fancy way of saying it won't be a pig on wheels. Deep inside its Skunk Works laboratory, the F16X is taking shape even as we speak. It could be anything from a shooting brake to an electric V8 supercar. However, they still need to make a preview and gouge customers' reaction, just like Bentley and Lamborghini did. I wonder what the LaFerrari owners would say if they were shown this monstrosity?!