Spyshots: 2019 Porsche Macan Reveals New Front Fascia

We are now just months away from the introduction of the 2019 Porsche Macan. And if you're feeling that the mid-cycle revamp for the Zuffenhausen crossover is starting to feel late, you might be right.

13 photos



Nevertheless, we'll start by talking about the traditionally limited visual changes set to be delivered by the refresh. As you can notice in the spyshots above, the prototype all but fully reveals the new front fascia of the Macan. And the newcomer is starting to look more and more like its Cayenne big brother, while the new dual-stripe LED daytime running lights remind us of the current Panamera.



As for the posterior, the obvious apron changes will be overshadowed by the new taillight layout. Thus, you shouldn't allow the camo on the tailgate to trick you - the 2019 Macan will follow the 911, second-gen Panamera and third-generation Cayenne in terms of the rear light cluster design, thus having its taillights connected by an LED strip.What about the engine lineup?

It should all start with the Macan S and GTS, which currently feature Porsche's 3-liter V6 (the mill delivers 340 hp for the first and 360 ponies for the latter. The facelift could see this powerplant being replaced by a single-turbo 3-liter Audi V6 producing at least 354 horses.



As for the Macan Turbo, its 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 should be retired in favor of the twin-turbo 3.9-liter V6 that animated the 2018 Panamera and 2019 Cayenne. As such, the Turbo incarnation of the Macan could jump to 440 hp in standard form - the said output is currently reserved for the Performance Package version of the high-riding model.



And we could expect Porsche to come up with an even spicier model. That's because the Macan plays in a segment that has constantly been gaining traction over the past few years. And zooming in on the top-tier models in this class allows us to easily notice how fierce the Porscha's competition is.



The segment is already populated by the 500+ hp Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q and Mercedes- AMG GLC63 (S) and GLC63 (S) Coupe. And we mustn't forget the nearly-baked



While Audi has already introduced a new generation of the Q5, the 2019 Cayenne still shares its platform with the old Q5. Nevertheless, since we're talking about the Porsche crest, we're expecting nothing less than uber-exciting handling. However, we expect the German engineers to be taking their time with the facelift since this should bring a revolution in the engine compartment.Nevertheless, we'll start by talking about the traditionally limited visual changes set to be delivered by the refresh. As you can notice in the spyshots above, the prototype all but fully reveals the new front fascia of the Macan. And the newcomer is starting to look more and more like its Cayenne big brother, while the new dual-stripe LED daytime running lights remind us of the current Panamera.As for the posterior, the obvious apron changes will be overshadowed by the new taillight layout. Thus, you shouldn't allow the camo on the tailgate to trick you - the 2019 Macan will follow the 911, second-gen Panamera and third-generation Cayenne in terms of the rear light cluster design, thus having its taillights connected by an LED strip.It should all start with the Macan S and GTS, which currently feature Porsche's 3-liter V6 (the mill delivers 340 hp for the first and 360 ponies for the latter. The facelift could see this powerplant being replaced by a single-turbo 3-liter Audi V6 producing at least 354 horses.As for the Macan Turbo, its 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 should be retired in favor of the twin-turbo 3.9-liter V6 that animated the 2018 Panamera and 2019 Cayenne. As such, the Turbo incarnation of the Macan could jump to 440 hp in standard form - the said output is currently reserved for the Performance Package version of the high-riding model.And we could expect Porsche to come up with an even spicier model. That's because the Macan plays in a segment that has constantly been gaining traction over the past few years. And zooming in on the top-tier models in this class allows us to easily notice how fierce the Porscha's competition is.The segment is already populated by the 500+ hp Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q and Mercedes-GLC63 (S) and GLC63 (S) Coupe. And we mustn't forget the nearly-baked Jaguar F-Pace SVR , which will also go past the 500 hp border, as well as the 2019 BMW X3 M and X4 M (the M cars should sit below 500 ponies, though).While Audi has already introduced a new generation of the Q5, the 2019 Cayenne still shares its platform with the old Q5. Nevertheless, since we're talking about the Porsche crest, we're expecting nothing less than uber-exciting handling.