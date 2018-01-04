autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2019 Porsche Macan Reveals New Front Fascia

4 Jan 2018, 12:17 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
We are now just months away from the introduction of the 2019 Porsche Macan. And if you're feeling that the mid-cycle revamp for the Zuffenhausen crossover is starting to feel late, you might be right.
13 photos
2019 Porsche Macan Facelift spied2019 Porsche Macan Facelift spied2019 Porsche Macan Facelift spied2019 Porsche Macan Facelift spied2019 Porsche Macan Facelift spied2019 Porsche Macan Facelift spied2019 Porsche Macan Facelift spied2019 Porsche Macan Facelift spied2019 Porsche Macan Facelift spied2019 Porsche Macan Facelift spied2019 Porsche Macan Facelift spied2019 Porsche Macan Facelift spied
However, we expect the German engineers to be taking their time with the facelift since this should bring a revolution in the engine compartment.

Nevertheless, we'll start by talking about the traditionally limited visual changes set to be delivered by the refresh. As you can notice in the spyshots above, the prototype all but fully reveals the new front fascia of the Macan. And the newcomer is starting to look more and more like its Cayenne big brother, while the new dual-stripe LED daytime running lights remind us of the current Panamera.

As for the posterior, the obvious apron changes will be overshadowed by the new taillight layout. Thus, you shouldn't allow the camo on the tailgate to trick you - the 2019 Macan will follow the 911, second-gen Panamera and third-generation Cayenne in terms of the rear light cluster design, thus having its taillights connected by an LED strip.What about the engine lineup?
It should all start with the Macan S and GTS, which currently feature Porsche's 3-liter V6 (the mill delivers 340 hp for the first and 360 ponies for the latter. The facelift could see this powerplant being replaced by a single-turbo 3-liter Audi V6 producing at least 354 horses.

As for the Macan Turbo, its 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 should be retired in favor of the twin-turbo 3.9-liter V6 that animated the 2018 Panamera and 2019 Cayenne. As such, the Turbo incarnation of the Macan could jump to 440 hp in standard form - the said output is currently reserved for the Performance Package version of the high-riding model.

And we could expect Porsche to come up with an even spicier model. That's because the Macan plays in a segment that has constantly been gaining traction over the past few years. And zooming in on the top-tier models in this class allows us to easily notice how fierce the Porscha's competition is.

The segment is already populated by the 500+ hp Alfa Romeo Stelvio Q and Mercedes-AMG GLC63 (S) and GLC63 (S) Coupe. And we mustn't forget the nearly-baked Jaguar F-Pace SVR, which will also go past the 500 hp border, as well as the 2019 BMW X3 M and X4 M (the M cars should sit below 500 ponies, though).

While Audi has already introduced a new generation of the Q5, the 2019 Cayenne still shares its platform with the old Q5. Nevertheless, since we're talking about the Porsche crest, we're expecting nothing less than uber-exciting handling.
2019 porsche macan Porsche Macan Porsche spyshots SUV crossover facelift
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  