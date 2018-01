Sure, the main hue of the car might be more to Batman's linking, but it looks like somebody has put an overly wide smile on the face of the Maranello machine. This is the effect of the supercar's nose featuring not one, but two accent colors.In fact, the scheme used for the nose of the Ferrari reminds us of Horacio Pagani's Ferrari F12 TDF , which we brought yo you back in February last year. Nevertheless, if we look past this resemblance, there's quite a distance between the spec of the two cars.Speaking of which, this configuration makes for a memorable example of the supercar spec game - we have to admit that we've been busy bringing you Porsche examples of this game, since dealers across Europe are currently taking delivery of Paint to Sample 991.2 GT3, as well as non-PTS GT3 Touring Package machines.Returning to the Prancing Horse, the F12 TDF we have here sees the shade of red adorning its front fascia also being used for the cabin - Ferraris with red interior are nothing special and yet the color combo used here makes for a sweet approach.We can also talk about the replacement for the F12, namely the 812 Superfast . You see, more and more owners have taken delivery of the fresh V12 hero. And we've brought along an example of such a driver enjoying his car, which you can find in the Instagram video below.Despite the 812 finding itself in the crowded Paris traffic, the beast managed to thrills aficionados in the area with its naturally aspirated scream.