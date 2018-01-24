Mexico Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is a Track Toy with a Manual Gearbox

This 2018 GT3 is dressed in a hue dubbed Mexico Blue, with the color allowing the track toy to stand out from a distance.
The list of optional goodies that can be seen in these images is defined by contrasts. First of all, the machine packs bits and pieces that would point out to heavy track use. We're referring to elements such as the yellow brake calipers, which signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware, as well as the ready-to-hug full bucket seats.
Nevertheless, the owner seems to have chosen driver involvement over ultimate lap times, since the thing comes with the six-speed manual, not the seven-ratio PDK
.
Secondly, while this Neunelfer packs the black wheels, silver was chosen for the inner graphics of the optional all-LED headlights.
Oh, and by the way, this rear-engined delight has recently been delivered to Hoffman Porsche in East Hartford, Connecticut. And we can only imagine the look on the owner's face when he arrived at the dealer to pick up his four-wheeled pride and joy. Then again, getting your hands on a brand new 991.2 GT3
also brings challenges, such as not hitting the 9,000 rpm redline during the engine break-in period.
Now, before you move on to feasting your eyes on these delicious images, there's one thing you need to know about the PTS shade we have here.
And the Instagram Porsche 911 registry providing the pics explains it for you: "Mexico Blue is a difficult color to accurately capture on camera, especially under the artificially warm indoor showroom lighting such as here. In person, it takes on a cooler tone than these photos show,
"
