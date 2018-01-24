Mexico Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Is a Track Toy with a Manual Gearbox

A brand new Mexico Blue (mexikoblau; non-metallic UNI; 336) 991.2 GT3 has been delivered to Hoffman Porsche in East Hartford, Connecticut. This example sports the manual, wheels in satin black, PCCB, LED headlights in silver, and full bucket seats. Mexico Blue is a difficult color to accurately capture on camera, especially under the artificially warm indoor showroom lighting such as here. In person, it takes on a cooler tone than these photos show. Many thanks to Ethan @erazer72 from Hoffman for the photos and info. What are your thoughts on this example? #PTSRS

A post shared by #PTSRS | Will Lee (@ptsrs) on Jan 23, 2018 at 10:36am PST