2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Rendered, Geneva Debut Expected

The 2017 edition of the Geneva Motor Show brought us the 991.2 incarnation of the Porsche 911 GT3. And now that the 2018 edition of the Swiss venue is getting closer and closer (think: March), we're all waiting for the German automotive producer to introduce the 991.2 GT3 RS.

Nevertheless, the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS test cars seemed to come in a form that promised an imminent debut, hence the Geneva expectations mentioned above.



Until we get to feast our eyes on the aero-dictated lines of the track toy, we've brought along a render that seems to deliver an accurate take on the matter.



Zuffenhausen is a master when it comes to hiding things in plain sight, which means we still have to turn to the rumor mill when discussing the motivation of the rear-engined machine.



Forum chat mentions the RS badge seeing the all-new 4.0-liter naturally aspirated flat-six that debuted on the 2018 GT3 receiving a 0.2-liter displacement boost, one that's expected to bring the output from 500 to at least 525 hp.



However, the carmaker has made one thing clear - the chronograph dedication of the GT3 RS means this won't thrill manual gearbox aficionados like the standard GT3, so we'll only get a PDK.



As for the Nurburgring number of the 2019 911 GT3 RS, we can turn to the Green Hell lap time of the GT3. Since the latter managed to lap the infamous circuit in 7:12.7, we can expect the newcomer to become a member of the sub-7 club.



And while certain engineers are busy completing the final stage of the said Neunelfer's development, some of their coleagues are already working on the next-generation 911. In fact, we





