McLaren 720S vs. Porsche 918 Spyder 1/2-Mile Drag Race Is Astoundingly Close

The McLaren 720S is the supercar that doesn't like to lose drag races, remember? And this unofficial status wasn't just earned by drag racing machines that were not necessarily built for sprinting races, such as the Porsche 911 R.

However, since the comparos mentioned above involve on-paper racing rather than a confrontation, we're here to provide a battle that actualy saw a McLaren 720S duking it out with a member of the Holy Trinity, namely the Porsche 918 Spyder.



The two met as part of a recent half-mile event and we have to mention that the trap speed values at the end of the run were amazingly close.



Alas, the uber-slippery surface of the track meant that the Macca couldn't match the Porscha in the visual battle - you'll get all the figures you need in the clip.



You can jump to the 5:00 point of the clip below for the start of the sprinting action. Nevertheless, you should stick around for the rest of the clip if you're willing to get the full experience.



However, with the 2018 season still young, you can be certain that the McLaren 720S will face its enemies in friendlier conditions.



P.S.: If you get a deja vu feeling after checking out this adventure, is probably because this is the second stunt coming from the said drag racing event. We brought you the first one yesterday, when we



