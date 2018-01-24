autoevolution
 

McLaren 720S vs. Porsche 918 Spyder 1/2-Mile Drag Race Is Astoundingly Close

24 Jan 2018, 17:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The McLaren 720S is the supercar that doesn't like to lose drag races, remember? And this unofficial status wasn't just earned by drag racing machines that were not necessarily built for sprinting races, such as the Porsche 911 R.
4 photos
McLaren 720S vs Porsche 918 Spyder 1/2-Mile Drag RaceMcLaren 720S vs Porsche 918 Spyder 1/2-Mile Drag RaceMcLaren 720S vs Porsche 918 Spyder 1/2-Mile Drag Race
The Woking animal has demonstrated that it can beat its P1 big brother, albeit with the help of tire warmers. To be more precise, a stock 720S whose rear tires had received a bit of thermal caressing managed to pull a 9.7s 1/4-mile stunt, one-upping the Ferrari LaFerrari, McLaren P1 and Porsche 918 Spyder.

However, since the comparos mentioned above involve on-paper racing rather than a confrontation, we're here to provide a battle that actualy saw a McLaren 720S duking it out with a member of the Holy Trinity, namely the Porsche 918 Spyder.

The two met as part of a recent half-mile event and we have to mention that the trap speed values at the end of the run were amazingly close.

Alas, the uber-slippery surface of the track meant that the Macca couldn't match the Porscha in the visual battle - you'll get all the figures you need in the clip.

You can jump to the 5:00 point of the clip below for the start of the sprinting action. Nevertheless, you should stick around for the rest of the clip if you're willing to get the full experience.

However, with the 2018 season still young, you can be certain that the McLaren 720S will face its enemies in friendlier conditions.

P.S.: If you get a deja vu feeling after checking out this adventure, is probably because this is the second stunt coming from the said drag racing event. We brought you the first one yesterday, when we showed you the 918 Spyder duking it out with a Lamborghini Huracan that had been supercharged to 805 horsepower.

McLaren 720S Porsche 918 Spyder McLaren Porsche drag racing
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Who's Your Number One? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI Veloster NHYUNDAI Veloster N CompactKIA ForteKIA Forte CompactVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 5 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doorsVOLKSWAGEN up! 3 doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN up! GTIVOLKSWAGEN up! GTI MiniAll car models  