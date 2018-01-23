autoevolution
 

smart fortwo Powered by 1.9 TDI VW Engine Is a Black Smoke Drag Racer

When one thinks of a smart fortwo being present at the drag strip, the idea of a maintenance vehicle is the first that comes to mind. And that's because the tiny vehicle was never a truly quick machine, even talking about its Brabus-massaged incarnations. Nevertheless, we're here to bring you one of the exceptions, with this smart having been taken far, far away from its factory spec.
We're dealing with a first-gen model, which means the vehicle is about fifteen years old. Nevertheless, the machine has given up its three-cylinder mill, switching to diesel fuel instead.

Nevertheless, you shouldn't expect this to be a race for efficiency. Instead, the 1.9 TDI turbo-four heart of this fortwo has been modded with the aim of delivering a serious power bump.

To be more precise, the Vee-Dub heart of this contraption now allows the driver to control no less than 230 horses. Keep in mind that we're talking about a machine that tips the scales at around 800-900 kilos (make that 1760-1980 lbs), so the resulting mechanical cocktail is an explosive one.

And with the thing having kept its rear-wheel-drive nature, putting the power down isn't that much of an issue. It's just that the layout of the car required a wheelie bar to be installed, with this being a massive element.

The owner of this smart enjoys spending time at the drag strip and the results are impressive for such a car. Zooming in on the quarter-mile numbers of the thing, we'll mention this can deliver 13 seconds passes, with the trap speed sits at 170 km/h (106 mph).

You'll get to check out the Franken-smart doing its thing in the piece of footage below. Now, as those of you familiar with diesel-based drag racing know, this story involves plenty of black smoke, so you should be prepared to meet the dark side of the little sprinter.

