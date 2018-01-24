2019 Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder Spied in Traffic, 911 GT3 Engine Rumors Grow

If you walk into a Porsche dealership right now, aiming to grab yourself a 718 Spyder, you'll be able to choose between three flavors, namely the standard, the S and the GTS models. And while all three come in turbo-four form, this year will see the 718 lineup welcoming a flat-six motor, with the help of the Boxster Spyder and the Cayman GT4 badges.

14 photos



The prototype still sports the Sport Design package front apron, which comes standard on the GTS, but you can expect the production model to receive a dedicated bumper.



As for the rear bumper, this is a custom piece, with the new exhaust layout allowing those who dream of a 911 GT3 engine to fuel their inner fire.



While the German automotive producer has confirmed that the Spyder and the GT4 will maintain their naturally aspirated nature, we can only rely on forum chat when talking about the firepower of these specials.



Nevertheless, while the



And while a six-speed manual is guaranteed, the rumor mill also talks about a PDK being offered as an option.



We have to admit that the uber-poised nature of the Porsche Cayman GT4 has allowed the fixed-roof model to steal some of the Boxster Spyder's glory.



And the 718 generation will obviously receive its GT4 badge. In fact, the 911-engined Cayman was



However, as it happens with Porsches, these mid-engined delights are special enough to allow them to share the garage of an affluent aficionado.



P.S.: If the next-gen 911 in these images looks familiar, it's because we're dealing with the The freshest spyshots on the matter allow us to check out the 2019 Boxster Spyder in German traffic, with the work of art that is the cloth top of the special being clearly visible.The prototype still sports the Sport Design package front apron, which comes standard on the GTS, but you can expect the production model to receive a dedicated bumper.As for the rear bumper, this is a custom piece, with the new exhaust layout allowing those who dream of a 911 GT3 engine to fuel their inner fire.While the German automotive producer has confirmed that the Spyder and the GT4 will maintain their naturally aspirated nature, we can only rely on forum chat when talking about the firepower of these specials.Nevertheless, while the 991.2 GT3 's 4.0-liter flat-six delivers 500 hp, we're expecting the output of the mid-engined models to sit closer to the 400 hp mark.And while a six-speed manual is guaranteed, the rumor mill also talks about a PDK being offered as an option.We have to admit that the uber-poised nature of the Porsche Cayman GT4 has allowed the fixed-roof model to steal some of the Boxster Spyder's glory.And the 718 generation will obviously receive its GT4 badge. In fact, the 911-engined Cayman was spied before the Neunelfer-animated Boxster.However, as it happens with Porsches, these mid-engined delights are special enough to allow them to share the garage of an affluent aficionado.P.S.: If the next-gen 911 in these images looks familiar, it's because we're dealing with the future Turbo , which we brought to you earlier today.