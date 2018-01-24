autoevolution
 

Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK vs. 997 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Drag Race Is Brutal

24 Jan 2018, 18:04 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Does a drag race between a Porsche 911 GT3 RS and a GT2 RS incarnation of the Neunelfer make sense? The objective answer would be a big, fat "no", since the Zuffenhausen specialist has ensured that the flavors of its rear-engined machine are so different that such models can't compete against each other, not even when the generation gap separates them.
4 photos
Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK vs 997 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Drag RacePorsche 911 GT3 RS PDK vs 997 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Drag RacePorsche 911 GT3 RS PDK vs 997 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Drag Race
To be more precise, we're talking a 991 GT3 RS and a member of the 992 GT2 RS generation, which were thrown at each other in a Swedish adventure.

The Porschas got together on an airfield in Sweden, with the only worry of the drivers being to mash the throttle. The said battle involved a rolling start, despite the fact that the rear-wheel-drive nature of the machines brought a match in the traction department.

Keep in mind that we're talking about a naturally aspirated machine packing 500 hp and 460 Nm of torque and a twin-turbo beast delivering 620 ponies and a maximum torque of 700 Nm.

Nevertheless, the generation change has seen the GT3 RS switching form a three-pedal setup to a PDK tranny. And you can see just how vicious the double-clutch transmission is during the take-off phase of the race, when the GT3 RS leaps ahead.

Note that the flat-six wielders set off at around 50 km/h (make that 31 mph), so both could instantly put the power down.

Since the GT2 RS was used as the camera car for this piece of footage, the aural side of the clip isn't as engaging as its visual one.

Nevertheless, each of the drivers did his best to play the velocity game, with the battle taking the Neunelfers extremely high on the speedometer scale.

P.S.: While we're talking Porsche drag races, we'll remind you that the Zuffenhausen halo car has recently engaged in a series of straight-line battles. To be more precise, the 918 Spyder battled a McLaren 720S and a supercharged Lamborghini Huracan.

porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche 911 GT2 RS Porsche Porsche 911 drag racing
Who's Your Number One? What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  