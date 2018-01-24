Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK vs. 997 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Drag Race Is Brutal

Does a drag race between a Porsche 911 GT3 RS and a GT2 RS incarnation of the Neunelfer make sense? The objective answer would be a big, fat "no", since the Zuffenhausen specialist has ensured that the flavors of its rear-engined machine are so different that such models can't compete against each other, not even when the generation gap separates them.

4 photos



The Porschas got together on an airfield in Sweden, with the only worry of the drivers being to mash the throttle. The said battle involved a rolling start, despite the fact that the rear-wheel-drive nature of the machines brought a match in the traction department.



Keep in mind that we're talking about a naturally aspirated machine packing 500 hp and 460 Nm of torque and a twin-turbo beast delivering 620 ponies and a maximum torque of 700 Nm.



Nevertheless, the generation change has seen the GT3 RS switching form a three-pedal setup to a PDK tranny. And you can see just how vicious the double-clutch transmission is during the take-off phase of the race, when the GT3 RS leaps ahead.



Note that the flat-six wielders set off at around 50 km/h (make that 31 mph), so both could instantly put the power down.



Since the GT2 RS was used as the camera car for this piece of footage, the aural side of the clip isn't as engaging as its visual one.



Nevertheless, each of the drivers did his best to play the velocity game, with the battle taking the Neunelfers extremely high on the speedometer scale.



P.S.: While we're talking Porsche drag races, we'll remind you that the Zuffenhausen halo car has recently engaged in a series of straight-line battles. To be more precise, the 918 Spyder battled a



To be more precise, we're talking a 991 GT3 RS and a member of the 992 GT2 RS generation, which were thrown at each other in a Swedish adventure.The Porschas got together on an airfield in Sweden, with the only worry of the drivers being to mash the throttle. The said battle involved a rolling start, despite the fact that the rear-wheel-drive nature of the machines brought a match in the traction department.Keep in mind that we're talking about a naturally aspirated machine packing 500 hp and 460 Nm of torque and a twin-turbo beast delivering 620 ponies and a maximum torque of 700 Nm.Nevertheless, the generation change has seen the GT3 RS switching form a three-pedal setup to a PDK tranny. And you can see just how vicious the double-clutch transmission is during the take-off phase of the race, when the GT3 RS leaps ahead.Note that the flat-six wielders set off at around 50 km/h (make that 31 mph), so both could instantly put the power down.Since the GT2 RS was used as the camera car for this piece of footage, the aural side of the clip isn't as engaging as its visual one.Nevertheless, each of the drivers did his best to play the velocity game, with the battle taking the Neunelfers extremely high on the speedometer scale.P.S.: While we're talking Porsche drag races, we'll remind you that the Zuffenhausen halo car has recently engaged in a series of straight-line battles. To be more precise, the 918 Spyder battled a McLaren 720S and a supercharged Lamborghini Huracan