Porsche 911 GT3 RS Gets Alternative Rothmans Livery with Weathered Wrap

24 Jan 2018, 12:43 UTC ·
by
When it comes to the 991-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS wraps, one should never expect to have seen them all. Despite the exclusive nature of the Rennsport Neunelfer, plenty of owners have turned to the aftermarket in search of extra customization appeal, with the result being tons and tons of wraps.
Of course, the plethora of GT3 RS PDK wraps means owners have to turn to special second skin jobs in order to get their kicks. Well, quite a few of those wraps come from the same mind, having been designed by Scott Kepple.

We've shown you the digital artist's creations on multiple occasions and we're back with yet another striking example of such a vinyl adventure.

In our book, the wrap we have here makes for an alternative Rothmans livery, just like the Oilve Green GT3 RS we showed you back in October last year was labeled as an alternative Martini.

While the color scheme found on the 500 hp toy reminds us of the said livery, which is an important part of Zuffenhausen's trophy cabinet, perhaps the owner didn't want the name of the tobacco company displayed on his car - after all, it's not difficult to understand why one would make such a decision.

Note that this wrap comes with a strong weathered aroma, with this being one of the most important trends of the moment.

Speaking of the GT3 RS, this is the only Neunelfer derivative that has yet to be touched by the 991.2 refresh. However, we've spied the facelifted model on multiple occasions.

The circuit dedication of the badge means the RS model won't follow the standard GT3 down the optional six-speed manual.

As for the motivation, Porsche is expected to introduce a 4.2-liter version of the all-new 4.0-liter flat-six that debuted on the GT3, with this delivering at least 525 hp.

We should meet the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS in March, at the Geneva Motor Show.



 

May the power of wind be with you #gt3rs #porsche #turbines #windturbine

A post shared by SHS (@_s.h.s_1) on Sep 24, 2017 at 10:30am PDT



 

#tb #paris #porsche #gt3rs #911 @supercarsclubarabia

A post shared by SHS (@_s.h.s_1) on Sep 14, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

