Porsche 911 GT3 RS Gets Alternative Rothmans Livery with Weathered Wrap

Of course, the plethora of GT3 RS PDK wraps means owners have to turn to special second skin jobs in order to get their kicks. Well, quite a few of those wraps come from the same mind, having been designed by Scott Kepple
.
We've shown you the digital artist's creations on multiple occasions and we're back with yet another striking example of such a vinyl adventure.
In our book, the wrap we have here makes for an alternative Rothmans livery, just like the Oilve Green GT3 RS
we showed you back in October last year was labeled as an alternative Martini.
While the color scheme found on the 500 hp toy reminds us of the said livery, which is an important part of Zuffenhausen's trophy cabinet, perhaps the owner didn't want the name of the tobacco company displayed on his car - after all, it's not difficult to understand why one would make such a decision.
Note that this wrap comes with a strong weathered aroma, with this being one of the most important trends of the moment.
Speaking of the GT3 RS, this is the only Neunelfer derivative that has yet to be touched by the 991.2 refresh. However, we've spied
the facelifted model on multiple occasions.
The circuit dedication of the badge means the RS model won't follow the standard GT3 down the optional six-speed manual.
As for the motivation, Porsche is expected to introduce a 4.2-liter version of the all-new 4.0-liter flat-six that debuted on the GT3, with this delivering at least 525 hp.
We should meet the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS in March, at the Geneva Motor Show.
