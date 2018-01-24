autoevolution
 

2018 BMW X2 Confirmed To Gain sDrive28i Variant In The United States

24 Jan 2018, 12:40 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
At $38,400 for the xDrive28i with the Standard Design package, the X2 is seriously expensive for a compact crossover, be it of the premium variety. BMW knows it all too well, which is why the sDrive28i will be added to the roster with front-wheel-drive in the coming months, from $36,400.
68 photos
2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)2018 BMW X2 (F39)
The pricing is an estimate based on the difference between the X1 with all- and front-wheel-drive ($33,900 and $35,900). From the standpoint of performance, the front-wheel-drive system coupled to the TwinPower Turbo engine and Aisin-developed eight-speed automatic should see the X2 thrust to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds, three tenths worse than the xDrive28i.

Speaking to Automotive News, product manager John Kelly confirmed the arrival of the X2 sDrive28i in the United States for “later in the spring.” Based on the UKL platform of the MINI Countryman, the second X in the model range is expected to attract buyers who are new to the BMW brand.

Few things are shared between the X1 and X2, including the door handles and shark-fin antenna. Even though it’s less practical, shorter, and that little bit lower than the F48 X1, the F39 X2 demands a premium because it’s marketed by BMW as a sportier… uhm, sport utility vehicle. Or a Sports Activity Vehicle if you prefer expressing yourself in BMW jargon.

Elsewhere in the world, the raked-back BMW crossover is offered with 1.5-liter three-cylinder engines and a selection of 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel plants. The most powerful turbo diesel is the 231-horsepower xDrive25d.

sDrive20i and xDrive20i models rely on the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that’s available as an option in the 2018 MINI. The upshot comes in the form of lower parasitic losses made possible by the lack of a torque converter. What’s more, the Steptronic DCT offers coasting mode for further gains in gas mileage by running at idling speed.

There’s talk about BMW working on the X2 M, though such a project isn’t likely to come to fruition because of the platform’s limitations. On the other hand, there’s a case to be made for the X2 M35i with the B48 four-cylinder turbo as long as BMW can push the engine to 300 ponies.
2018 BMW X2 F39 BMW X2 SUV BMW FWD US
Who's Your Number One? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
BMW models:
BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer (F45) CompactBMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45)BMW 2 Series Active Tourer (F45) CompactBMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleBMW i8BMW i8 CoupeBMW M3 CS (F80)BMW M3 CS (F80) MediumAll BMW models  