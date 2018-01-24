2018 BMW X2 Confirmed To Gain sDrive28i Variant In The United States

The pricing is an estimate based on the difference between the X1
with all- and front-wheel-drive ($33,900 and $35,900). From the standpoint of performance, the front-wheel-drive system coupled to the TwinPower Turbo engine and Aisin-developed eight-speed automatic should see the X2 thrust to 60 mph in 6.3 seconds, three tenths worse than the xDrive28i.
Speaking to Automotive News
, product manager John Kelly confirmed the arrival of the X2 sDrive28i in the United States for “later in the spring.”
Based on the UKL platform of the MINI Countryman, the second X in the model range is expected to attract buyers who are new to the BMW brand.
Few things are shared between the X1 and X2, including the door handles and shark-fin antenna. Even though it’s less practical, shorter, and that little bit lower than the F48 X1, the F39 X2
demands a premium because it’s marketed by BMW as a sportier… uhm, sport utility vehicle. Or a Sports Activity Vehicle if you prefer expressing yourself in BMW jargon.
Elsewhere in the world, the raked-back BMW
crossover is offered with 1.5-liter three-cylinder engines and a selection of 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel plants. The most powerful turbo diesel is the 231-horsepower xDrive25d.
sDrive20i and xDrive20i models rely on the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that’s available as an option in the 2018 MINI. The upshot comes in the form of lower parasitic losses made possible by the lack of a torque converter. What’s more, the Steptronic DCT
offers coasting mode for further gains in gas mileage by running at idling speed.
There’s talk about BMW working on the X2 M, though such a project isn’t likely to come to fruition because of the platform’s limitations. On the other hand, there’s a case to be made for the X2 M35i
with the B48 four-cylinder turbo as long as BMW can push the engine to 300 ponies.