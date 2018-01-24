2018 BMW M5 Competition Package Expected In April With 625 HP

With 625 PS (616 horsepower) and at least 750 Nm (553 pound-feet) on tap, the F90 M5 with Competition Package is about to make the Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic+ blush with embarrassment. There’s no denying the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 in the mid-size super sedan is capable of this figure, and Bimmerpost’s “esquire”
is right, the Competition Package will go into production in April at the Dingolfing plant.
67 photos “The confirmation was given by BMW's head of the BMW Driving Experience at their event in Sweden called the BMW M Ice Experience,”
says the Bimmerpost member. And from any angle you look at it, these words appear to be more fact than fiction. After all, BMW has a habit of releasing the Competition
promptly after the standard model goes official.
In addition to the bump in horsepower, the F90 M5
with Competition Package is certain to bring forth revised suspension. Think 10 millimeters lower and revised dampers, sway bars, springs, and bushings on all four corners of the Bavarian surface-to-surface missile. Faster upshifts and downshifts for the ZF 8HP automatic transmission could also make the cut.
The upgrades list could be rounded off by a set of carbon-ceramic brakes and exclusive alloy wheels. The Competition Package should bring a handful of motorsport-inspired touches to the cabin too, but nothing to write home about considering the regular F90 M5 already looks the part.
Considering the timing offered by “esquire”
on the BMW
forum, it’s likely the Competition Package will premiere in March at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, pricing information included. Speaking of the financial side of things, prepare to pay top dollar for the more focused M5.
Without destination, the cheapest F90 available in the United States kicks off at $102,600. Ticking all the available boxes off the options list will see the retail price balloon to just under $140,000. Based on the pricing strategy of the F10, the F90 with Competition Package should be around $10,000 more expensive than standard.