2019 BMW M340i (G20) Spotted on German Autobahn, Shows Sporty Stance

BMW is almost ready to introduce the G20 incarnation of the 3 Series and we're here to talk about the model that will serve as the range-topper until the new M3 arrives. We're referring to the 2019 M340i and we expect this to be the prototype in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

The M Performance machine is expected to be animated by a single-turbo (twin-scroll) 3.0-liter straight-six delivering around 370 ponies. Nevertheless, this is an excellent opportunity to remind you that oil burning fans will also have their needs catered to. Diesel fans will receive the M340d, which should allow the driver to play with at least 320 horses.



Regardless of your fuel choice, you should be able to choose between rear-weel-drive and all-paw xDrive versions.



The 2019 model year will see the 3er switching to the CLAR architecture that has already proven itself under the skin of the model's big brothers. We're expecting CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer) use to help the car lose around 40 kg (88 lbs), despite a slight increase in size.



All this M Performance talk is guaranteed to get certain aficionados into an all-out M mood. Fortunately, the



The generation change will see the S55 twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six under the hood being left behind in favor of an all-new mill using the S58 code. The latter, which is based on the B58 3.0-liter inline-six, should deliver over 470 ponies - we'll meet the engine way before the next M3 debuts, since this powers the upcoming



While the G20 BMW 3 Series is scheduled to hit the market in the last quarter of the current year, we can expect to meet the next-gen M3 and M4 next year, with these potentially landing as 2020 models.



