autoevolution
 

2018 MINI Facelift Strengthens Appeal Of The British Icon

10 Jan 2018, 9:46 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Overhauled in 2013, the third-generation MINI enters 2018 with a long-anticipated facelift. Referred to as a Life Cycle Impulse by the BMW Group, the refresh includes the 3-door, 5-door Hatch, and Convertible.
21 photos
2018 MINI Cooper S (facelift; LCI)2018 MINI Cooper S (facelift; LCI)2018 MINI Cooper S (facelift; LCI)2018 MINI Cooper S (facelift; LCI)2018 MINI Cooper S (facelift; LCI)2018 MINI Cooper S (facelift; LCI)2018 MINI Cooper S (facelift; LCI)2018 MINI Cooper S (facelift; LCI)2018 MINI Cooper S (facelift; LCI)2018 MINI Cooper S (facelift; LCI)2018 MINI Cooper S (facelift; LCI)2018 MINI Cooper S (facelift; LCI)2018 MINI Cooper S (facelift; LCI)2018 MINI Cooper S (facelift; LCI)2018 MINI Cooper S (facelift; LCI)2018 MINI Cooper S (facelift; LCI)2018 MINI Cooper S (facelift; LCI)2018 MINI Cooper S (facelift; LCI)2018 MINI Cooper S (facelift; LCI)2018 MINI Cooper S (facelift; LCI)
“Oh my God! That’s the Union Jack in the LED taillights!” Of course it is, and MINI made sure the headlights are also augmented by LED, with adding Matrix function for the high beam. The MINI logo, as you might have heard in a recent story on autoevolution, has also been reimagined.

Newities further consist of more functions for the Connected and Connected XL infotainment system (Real Time Traffic Information, Apple CarPlay), logo projection from the exterior mirror on the driver’s side, wireless charging pad in the storage compartment in the center armrest, and more leather upholstery choices, interior trim, and color lines.

The most important change is found in the list of transmissions, which features three options. In addition to the six-speed manual that comes as standard, MINI offers the new seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch automatic as an option for the One, Cooper, Cooper S, and Cooper D. The Cooper SD, meanwhile, comes with an eight-speed Steptronic as standard.

All engines, from the 1.5- to the 2.0-liter, boast further developments in efficiency and refinement. The gasoline-powered three-cylinder in the MINI One is 10 Nm more powerful than the pre-facelift model, tallying at 160 Nm for the entry-level version and 190 Nm for the more potent plant.

Probably the most unexpected change comes in the form of the engine cover, which is now “made of carbon fiber reinforced plastic.” And according to MINI, the CFRP is sourced from recycled carbon fiber generated from the production of BMW i automobiles, including the i8.

The Hatch with 3 and 5 doors, as well as the Convertible, will go on sale this Spring, with first deliveries slated for the summer. Pricing information will be released later on. As for the JCW, well, you’ll have to wait a little bit more for MINI to work its magic on the most driver-focused model line.
2018 MINI One facelift 2018 MINI Cooper LCI Mini 2018 Detroit Auto Show BMW
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
MINI models:
MINI ConvertibleMINI Convertible CompactMINI Hatch 5 DoorsMINI Hatch 5 Doors CompactMINI HatchMINI Hatch CompactMINI CountrymanMINI Countryman CrossoverMINI ConvertibleMINI Convertible CompactAll MINI models  