2018 MINI Facelift Strengthens Appeal Of The British Icon

“Oh my God! That’s the Union Jack in the LED taillights!”
Of course it is, and MINI made sure the headlights are also augmented by LED, with adding Matrix function for the high beam. The MINI logo
, as you might have heard in a recent story on autoevolution, has also been reimagined.
Newities further consist of more functions for the Connected and Connected XL infotainment system (Real Time Traffic Information, Apple CarPlay), logo projection from the exterior mirror on the driver’s side, wireless charging pad in the storage compartment in the center armrest, and more leather upholstery choices, interior trim, and color lines.
The most important change is found in the list of transmissions, which features three options. In addition to the six-speed manual that comes as standard, MINI offers the new seven-speed Steptronic dual-clutch automatic
as an option for the One, Cooper, Cooper S, and Cooper D. The Cooper SD, meanwhile, comes with an eight-speed Steptronic as standard.
All engines, from the 1.5- to the 2.0-liter, boast further developments in efficiency and refinement. The gasoline-powered three-cylinder in the MINI One is 10 Nm more powerful than the pre-facelift model, tallying at 160 Nm for the entry-level version and 190 Nm for the more potent plant.
Probably the most unexpected change comes in the form of the engine cover, which is now “made of carbon fiber reinforced plastic.”
And according to MINI
, the CFRP is sourced from recycled carbon fiber generated from the production of BMW i automobiles, including the i8.
The Hatch with 3 and 5 doors, as well as the Convertible, will go on sale this Spring, with first deliveries slated for the summer. Pricing information will be released later on. As for the JCW, well, you’ll have to wait a little bit more for MINI to work its magic on the most driver-focused model line.