BMW S58 Engine In New M3 And X3 M Expected To Develop 475 HP

26 Dec 2017, 16:44 UTC ·
by
The N55 will be nine years old in 2018, and the S55 in the M3 and M4 could surely use more suck-squeeze-bang-blow for BMW to keep up with Mercedes-AMG. Introduced in 2014, the S55 will transition to the S58 for the next generation of the M3 and M4, an engine based on the B58 3.0-liter i6. And according to BMWBlog.com, expect an output of “around 470-475 horsepower.”
The 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-six is anticipated to premiere in the X3 M and X4 M, more so if you consider the X3 has been overhauled from the ground up in late 2017. In the case of the 3 Series, the G20 with its CLAR platform is expected to go on sale no later than Q4 2018, which means the next-gen M3 and M4 will arrive sometime in 2019, probably for the 2020 model year.

When it comes to output, the jump from S55 to S58 is appropriate considering the M3 CS develops 460 PS (454 horsepower). The M4 GTS limited edition boasts 500 metric horsepower, though the S58 engine isn't likely to integrate the water-injection system developed with Bosch know-how.

The publication “heard rumors that the upcoming G80 BMW M3 could be the first BMW M car to feature a hybrid powertrain.” It’s true that there’s been talk about such a scenario, though BMW is keeping its lips shut on the subject. And as the German automaker races to embrace electrification on a greater scale, a 48-volt mild hybrid system wouldn’t be out of place in high-performance models such as the G80 M3, M4, X3 M, and X4 M.

Beyond the carbon fiber roof, the CLAR platform underpinning the next M3 and M4 will see the two models get more carbon fiber reinforced polymer as a means to improve structural rigidity and shed a handful of pounds. And of course, the weight-saving measures and the more powerful engine will make the M3/M4 quicker and nicer to handle than the current generations.
