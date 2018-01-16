Spyshots: 2019 BMW Z4 Reveals New Details, Plug-In Hybrid Rumors Intensify

With the 2019 BMW Z4 now being in its advanced development stages, the prototypes have shed a bit of extra camo, which means we can now get a better idea of how the showroom model will look.

The prototype we have here also shows a kidney grille pattern inherited from the concept, albeit with the tester missing the chrome surround displayed by the show car.



Once again, we get to see a cloth top. The Bavarian automaker bets on the fact that new-age material engineering developments can allow the soft top to deliver proper thermal and aural insulation, while delivering multiple advantages compared to the metallic top of the replaced model.



The fabric roof not only pays hommage to that of the original Z4 and its predecessors but is also part of a diet that should allow the newcomer to keep its scale footprint in check despite the massive tech additions.



