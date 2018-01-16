autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2019 BMW Z4 Reveals New Details, Plug-In Hybrid Rumors Intensify

16 Jan 2018
With the 2019 BMW Z4 now being in its advanced development stages, the prototypes have shed a bit of extra camo, which means we can now get a better idea of how the showroom model will look.
The front and rear light clusters appear to be pretty similar toat that of the Pebble Beach concept that prefigurated the upcoming roadster last year. And while the LED headlights might catch most of the attention, our questions are related to the light clusters adorning the posterior of the machine - could we be dealing with OLED technology (organic light-emitting diodes) here?

The prototype we have here also shows a kidney grille pattern inherited from the concept, albeit with the tester missing the chrome surround displayed by the show car.

Once again, we get to see a cloth top. The Bavarian automaker bets on the fact that new-age material engineering developments can allow the soft top to deliver proper thermal and aural insulation, while delivering multiple advantages compared to the metallic top of the replaced model.

The fabric roof not only pays hommage to that of the original Z4 and its predecessors but is also part of a diet that should allow the newcomer to keep its scale footprint in check despite the massive tech additions.

For one thing, the rumor mill talks about the third-generation Z4 including a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Given the fact that the new Supra and this Bimmer are unidentical twins, the gas-electric forum chat has exploded after the Japanese automaker recently introduced the GR Super Sport Concept, a Le Mans racecar-inspired machine with 1,000 hybrid ponies on tap.

If we are to stick to the Bavarian side of the engine tales, it's unclear whether the German will introduce an all-out M version for the Z4 or if an M Performance model will have to suffice.

The European roadster and the Japanese coupe could share the Geneva Motor Show in March for their public debut.
