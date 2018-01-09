autoevolution
 

Refueling The 2018 BMW M5 Mid-Drift Is Hard, But Not Impossible

9 Jan 2018, 15:35 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
So you like the Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic+ because it’s more powerful, more elegant, and a lot noisier than the F90 M5? Your taste in fast sedans is good, but BMW has a bragging right the three-pointed star can’t claim for itself, at least not now.
67 photos
2018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F902018 BMW M5 F90
On December 11, 2017, professional racing driver and precision driving instructor Johan Schwartz took to the BMW Performance Center in Greer, South Carolina, to break not one but two Guinness World Records in the all-new M5. You know, the one the purists diss because it comes with M xDrive all-wheel-drive instead of the more traditional RWD configuration.

The first and most important of the two records is for the longest vehicle drift in 8 hours (232.5 miles or 374.1 kilometers). The second is a lot more impressive if you’re into the technicalities of driving, with Schwartz and Performance Center driving instructor Matt Mullins calling dibs on the longest twin-vehicle drift (49.25 miles or 79.2 kilometers) the world has ever seen.

Arguably the maddest guy around, and the one who made both records possible, is refueler Matt Butts. While matching Schwartz drifting speed and angle, Butts had to get out of the right-hand side rear passenger window of the F10 M5 refueling car to refuel the F90 M5. And he did it for a mind-boggling five times to keep the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 in the lead car going throughout the uninterrupted eight-hour drift. Madness, alright.

There was little margin for error in this situation, and inevitably, the F10 and F90 touched a handful of times. At the end of the day, however, the biggest winner is BMW, which managed to outperform its previous record from 2013.

As a brief refresher, South African journalist Jesse Adams managed to steal BMW’s previous record with a 102.5-mile (165-kilometer) drift in 2017. His weapon of choice was a Toyota GT 86 sports car, which in comparison to the F90 M5, didn’t benefit from a motorized refueling rig. It took Adams five hours and 46 minutes to set the drift-tastic record on a wet skip pad.

2018 BMW M5 drifting BMW M5 record BMW F90
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW models:
BMW i8 RoadsterBMW i8 Roadster Roadster & ConvertibleBMW i8BMW i8 CoupeBMW M3 CS (F80)BMW M3 CS (F80) MediumBMW X2 (F39)BMW X2 (F39) CrossoverBMW i3sBMW i3s CompactAll BMW models  