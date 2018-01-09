Spyshots: 2019 BMW 8 Series Convertible Prototype Shows Sculpted Design

The new BMW 8 Series is one of the most anticipated debuts of 2018, with prototypes of the Grand Tourer currently completing cold weather testing, as highlighted by the 8er Convertible you can see in the spyshot gallery below.

At least at this stage, the front end is dominated by the all-LED headlights, with their angular design, as well as by the massive kidney grilles, which feature an active shutter system that aims to boost efficiency.



The transition from the 6 Series to the 8 Series badge will bring multiple benefits on the coziness fronts, with the most important one involving the rear passenger room.



As for the roof of the Convertible model spied here, expect this to offer supreme thermal and aural insulation, albeit while inevitably involving slight scale footprint drawbacks. Nevertheless, given the Bavarian automaker's increasing CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer) expertise, as well as the two-door flagship status of the newcomer, we could see the wonder material allowing the 2019 8 Series keeping its weight in check.



When it comes to the firepower, BMW has already delivered plenty of reasons to jump for joy. To be more precise, the company has trademarked multiple nameplates starting with an "8", with these ranging from the 830i (a four-cylinder is expected for this one) to the 850i and 850i.



Of course, the lineup will be topped by the



2019 BMW M8 Coupe and M8 Convertible. And, as the new M5 has showcased, the 600 hp 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 and the all-paw M xDrive mean continent blitzing and drifting can go hand in hand.