BMW i8 Facelift Says Hello and Goodbye in Detroit

That means that after selling a few more years of these facelift models, they will be discontinued. So, does that explain why the i8 looks almost the same as it's always done?It's not like BMW facelifts are groundbreaking in nature. And they did take the time to put the i8 Roadster into production. We all act like we know exactly what it's about, but nobody has driven one before. Who knows, maybe artificial engine sound piped through the speakers is perfect for a convertible.We already got a sneak peak at the 2019 updates for the i8 when the roadster was revealed late last year in Los Angeles. Now the coupe has come along too and is strutting its stuff around Detroit.Now, the most significant change is not something you can see. It's a bigger battery (as in more capacity). It grows from 7.1 to 11.6 kWh. That also means it can send more electricity to the powertrain, which puts out 144-hp in EV mode alone. Total system output including the 1.5-liter turbo is 369-hp. This helps the coupe reach 60 mph in 4.2 seconds, at least according to the official numbers.Getting inside the i8 coupe is still as difficult as ever. However, this Detroit debut model impressed us with its combination of tanned leather and gray fabric. The same color combination is also applied to the dash, on top of which sits the latest iDrive system.It's the same screen and configuration that you see in other BMW models, like the 5 Series. BMW has finally integrated Android Auto and Apple Carplay... even a wireless version.Now, despite people claiming that the i8 isn't fast or fun, it's still selling better than the Acura NSX. So BMW is on to something with this car. It's just that a carbon fiber tub and hybrid powertrains might be found in all its performance cars by next decade.