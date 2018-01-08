2019 Audi Q8 Revealed by Production-Ready Prototype, Has Urus-Like Rear End

While BMW and Mercedes-Benz have decided to deliver luxobarge-style SUV range-toppers (think: the upcoming X7 and the GLS), Audi has choses a different pathway. As such, Ingolstadt is almost ready to introduce the Q8, which will serve as the coupe-ized sibling of the Q7.

11 photos



This time around, an almost camo-free prototupe was spotted doing its thing on the road and we have to mention that the appearance of the high-riding Audi meets our expectations.



For instance, the front end of the production model resembles that of the



Of course, we can't talk about the Audi Q8 without mentioning the Lamborghini Urus. And while the roofline of the German is more conservative than that of the Raging Bull, the posteriors of the two are extremely close.



The Audi maintains the angular hips of the Sant'Agata Bolognese SUV , while featuring less spectacular rear elements - the taillights are still partially covered in camo, though. The finished model will pack a rear light cluster design similar to that of the second-gen A7, with a light strip running the entire width of the car.



As for the cabin, anybody who's seen the techical masterpiece that is the dashboard of the new A8 will be familiar with the interior of the upcoming crossover. Expect goodies such as dual touch panels (for the MMI infotainment system and climate control), as well as the Audi Virtual Cockpit - we've added a series of interior spyshots to the gallery above.



In the firepower department, the list of Q7 engines will receive a few additions. As such, we'll receive 3.0-liter V6 diesel and gas mills, as well as a 4.0-liter V8 TDI that will received the SQ8 badge. The rumor mill also talks about an RS version sharing the



The nearly-naked spyshots we have here only add to the expectation of seeing the 2019 Audi Q8 debuting at the Detroit Auto Show, which kicks off at the end of this week. We've spied the 2019 Audi Q8 on multiple occasions and yet none of them were as fruitful as the one you'll find portrayed in the gallery above.This time around, an almost camo-free prototupe was spotted doing its thing on the road and we have to mention that the appearance of the high-riding Audi meets our expectations.For instance, the front end of the production model resembles that of the Q8 Concept , which we met at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show. The general outlines are still there and we blame the rather serious step down in terms of visual drama to be adressed by superior trims that will be offered for the showroom model.Of course, we can't talk about the Audi Q8 without mentioning the Lamborghini Urus. And while the roofline of the German is more conservative than that of the Raging Bull, the posteriors of the two are extremely close.The Audi maintains the angular hips of the Sant'Agata Bolognese, while featuring less spectacular rear elements - the taillights are still partially covered in camo, though. The finished model will pack a rear light cluster design similar to that of the second-gen A7, with a light strip running the entire width of the car.As for the cabin, anybody who's seen the techical masterpiece that is the dashboard of the new A8 will be familiar with the interior of the upcoming crossover. Expect goodies such as dual touch panels (for the MMI infotainment system and climate control), as well as the Audi Virtual Cockpit - we've added a series of interior spyshots to the gallery above.In the firepower department, the list of Q7 engines will receive a few additions. As such, we'll receive 3.0-liter V6 diesel and gas mills, as well as a 4.0-liter V8that will received the SQ8 badge. The rumor mill also talks about an RS version sharing the Urus ' twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, but it's unclear if the Audi will receive the full 650 hp of the Italian.The nearly-naked spyshots we have here only add to the expectation of seeing the 2019 Audi Q8 debuting at the Detroit Auto Show, which kicks off at the end of this week.