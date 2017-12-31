2018 Audi RS5 Passes Cars at 180 MPH in Autobahn Top Speed Run

When it comes to monsters such as the 2018 Audi RS5, the numbers associated with them aren't even nearly enough to generate an accurate description. For one thing, you should never fully trust the speedometer of such a velocity tool.

In its sprint, the coupe delivers plenty of thrills, for instance passing a Volkswagen Transporter at 180 mph (make that 291 km/h). Of course, this is the value shown by the car's digital speedo. However, if you check out the numbers displayed on the GPS (the smartphone adorning the windshield), you'll notice quite a difference.



The YouTuber behind the stunt mentions that the car's winter tires didn't seem to stand in the way of its velocity might. To be more precise, the thing managed to hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in 4 seconds flat, covered the 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) sprint in 12.4 seconds, while needing 8.4 seconds for the 100 to 200 km/h game. Oh, and let's not forget the 22.3s time required for the 0 to 155 mph (250 km/h) shenanigan.



We'll remind you that the



Instead, the 2018 RS5 is animated by a twin-turbo 2.9-liter motor, which delivers 450 ponies. In the transmission department, the seven-speed dual-clutch was replaced by an automatic with one extra ratio.



We must also mention a noticeable weight loss (think: 60 kg or 132 lbs).



As for how all the figures above are translated into the real world, the POV video below should give you a pretty good idea of that.



