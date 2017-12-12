Mercedes-AMG E63 S Doing 190 MPH (307 km/h) Is What Makes the Autobahn Great

The Mercedes-AMG E63 S is the most powerful Affalterbach model you can buy at the moment, almost as much as V12-powered 65 models significantly lighter and even more so aerodynamic.

Thanks to itsall-wheel-drive system, it's also the quickest to 62 mph (100 km/h), beating the Mercedes-AMG GT R by 0.2 seconds for an almost unbelievable time of 3.4 seconds. We've seen it in action on the drag strip so we know it's quick, but is it also fast?Well, the top speed of the standard E63 S is a very conservative 155 mph (250 km/h) due to an electronic limiter, but go for theDrivers Pack, and that pesky little thing is removed, enabling the sports sedan to stretch its legs to their full length. How fast is that? Well, it's almost safe to say it's way too fast for a four-door five-seat sedan.The beauty of this video is that it takes place exactly where this rivalry between the German carmakers started: the no-speed-limit Autobahn. Who knows what the country's car industry would have looked like had it not been for the long straight highways where drivers can unleash the full potential of their vehicles? Not in a better place, that's for sure.The driver stops at 190 mph (307 km/h) as indicated by the car's speedometer, or 186.7 mph 302 km/h according to the satellite-enabled device he has onboard (or even 192 mph/309 km/h if we're to believe the title of the video). The official figure for the Mercedes-AMG E63 S with AMG Drivers Pack is 186 mph (300 km/h), so this looks pretty legit.The sad part is that the top speed is reached at just 5,000 rpm in the ninth gear, suggesting there would be room for even more if the limiter were removed completely. Not that anyone really needs to go any faster in such a car - or any other car, for that matter.