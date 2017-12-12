autoevolution
 

Mercedes-AMG E63 S Doing 190 MPH (307 km/h) Is What Makes the Autobahn Great

12 Dec 2017, 13:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The Mercedes-AMG E63 S is the most powerful Affalterbach model you can buy at the moment, almost as much as V12-powered 65 models significantly lighter and even more so aerodynamic.
5 photos
Tesla Model S P100D vs. 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 Drag RaceTesla Model S P100D vs. 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 Drag RaceTesla Model S P100D vs. 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 Drag RaceTesla Model S P100D vs. 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 Drag Race
Thanks to its 4MATIC all-wheel-drive system, it's also the quickest to 62 mph (100 km/h), beating the Mercedes-AMG GT R by 0.2 seconds for an almost unbelievable time of 3.4 seconds. We've seen it in action on the drag strip so we know it's quick, but is it also fast?

Well, the top speed of the standard E63 S is a very conservative 155 mph (250 km/h) due to an electronic limiter, but go for the AMG Drivers Pack, and that pesky little thing is removed, enabling the sports sedan to stretch its legs to their full length. How fast is that? Well, it's almost safe to say it's way too fast for a four-door five-seat sedan.

The beauty of this video is that it takes place exactly where this rivalry between the German carmakers started: the no-speed-limit Autobahn. Who knows what the country's car industry would have looked like had it not been for the long straight highways where drivers can unleash the full potential of their vehicles? Not in a better place, that's for sure.

The driver stops at 190 mph (307 km/h) as indicated by the car's speedometer, or 186.7 mph 302 km/h according to the satellite-enabled device he has onboard (or even 192 mph/309 km/h if we're to believe the title of the video). The official figure for the Mercedes-AMG E63 S with AMG Drivers Pack is 186 mph (300 km/h), so this looks pretty legit.

The sad part is that the top speed is reached at just 5,000 rpm in the ninth gear, suggesting there would be room for even more if the limiter were removed completely. Not that anyone really needs to go any faster in such a car - or any other car, for that matter.

mercedes-amg e63 s top speed Autobahn 300 km/h 186 mph E-Class Mercedes-Benz
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years