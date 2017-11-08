autoevolution
 

2018 Honda Civic Type R Hits 176 MPH/283 KPH in Autobahn Top Speed Test

The FK8 incarnation of the Honda Civic Type R may have been introduced for the 2017 model year, but with the machine now in 2018 trim, the hot hatch never ceases to amaze us. The latest feat of the Japanese delight comes from Germany, where the super-compact managed to hit a jaw-dropping velocity on the Autobahn.
The 320 hp front-wheel-drive animal was put through its paces on a unrestricted section of the highway, with the spicy hatchback climbing all the way to 176 mph (283 km/h).

Since the official maximum velocity of the Civic Type R sits at 169 mph (272 km/h), one can't help but wonder how the Honda climbed past that value.

And the crew over at L'argus, who welded the throttle, explains the whole thing in the YouTube description of the video that documents the run. We are told that a slight descent was the one that determined the speedo to climb higher.

The piece of footage at the bottom of the page (the clip on the left) focuses solely on the dashboard instruments, so you won't miss a thing.

We'll remind you that the straight-line might of the Civic Type R is just one of its assets. For one thing, the Honda now holds the Nurburgring front-wheel-drive production car record, with the hot hatch having managed to lap the Green Hell in 7:43.8. Note that the car used for the record run used Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber.

Now, the said cronograph number was achieved during official tests and you might wonder what happens when the new Honda Civic Typer R is thrown around the Ring in unofficial trim.

Well, the French publication mentioned above also hooned the 2.0-liter turbo-four monster on the infamous German track. And you can find the result of this adventure in the clip on the right, which sees the driver deliver uber-smooth maneuvers.

