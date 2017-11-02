McLaren 720S Hits 212 MPH/342 KPH in Nighttime Autobahn Top Speed Run

The McLaren 720S is nothing short of a headline magnet - now that the Woking missile has reached its first owners, we get more and more reasons to bring the mid-engined animal under the spotlights.

5 photos



The piece of footage at the bottom of the page allows us to see the mid-engined animal going from just under 100 km/h (62 mph) to a cool 342 km/h (212 mph).



The said number, which can be seen on the dashboard of the McLaren 720S also happens to be its official maximum velocity and it's always nice to see such real-world confirmations for the official specs.



Speaking of which, not all the numbers of the 720S have been confirmed by such tests. For one thing, the 720 hp crank output rating of the car is a bit of a trick - as dyno tests have



Then again, the maximum velocity is just a part of the equation, with the acceleration of the



Behind the wheel, we find supercar hoarder gercollector, who took to Instagram to share the stunt with the world. In his post, the aficionado explains that the whole shenanigan was caught on camera by the passenger.



As for the nighttime aura of the adventure, the high beam of the McLaren might have a strong game, but the stunt still looks like it could easily give one goosebumps.



However, we believe that the supercar collector's





Acceleration and Top Speed(342km/h) with the McLaren 720S%€ (filmed by co-passenger) – #Mclaren#720S#Mclarenlifestyle#Supercar#Cars#Lovecars#Billionairetoys#Goodlife#Exoticcars#Supercars#675LT#Instavideo#Bugatti#Munich#Carlife#Picoftheday#Lamborghini#Porsche#Billionaire#Rich#Instaauto#Dubai#Luxurycars#Lifestyle#Instadaily#Carporn#Billionaire#Ferrari#Money#Instacar A post shared by |MUNICH|éê#Gercollector (@gercollector) on Nov 1, 2017 at 11:36am PDT Case in point with a recent top speed run, which saw the loud pedal of the Macca being welded to the floor. The adventure took place in Germany, with the British supercar being put through its paces on the (you've guessed it) Autobahn.The piece of footage at the bottom of the page allows us to see the mid-engined animal going from just under 100 km/h (62 mph) to a cool 342 km/h (212 mph).The said number, which can be seen on the dashboard of the McLaren 720S also happens to be its official maximum velocity and it's always nice to see such real-world confirmations for the official specs.Speaking of which, not all the numbers of the 720S have been confirmed by such tests. For one thing, the 720 hp crank output rating of the car is a bit of a trick - as dyno tests have shown , the twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 of the thing actually sits closer to 770 ponies.Then again, the maximum velocity is just a part of the equation, with the acceleration of the 720S being even more impressive.Behind the wheel, we find supercar hoarder gercollector, who took to Instagram to share the stunt with the world. In his post, the aficionado explains that the whole shenanigan was caught on camera by the passenger.As for the nighttime aura of the adventure, the high beam of the McLaren might have a strong game, but the stunt still looks like it could easily give one goosebumps.However, we believe that the supercar collector's teddy bear might have been on board, possibly acting like a lucky charm. You know, the toy that's fortunate enough to spend more time in the company of supercars and hypercars than many gearheads out there.