McLaren 720S Lowered on Novitec MC1 Wheels Looks Like a Racecar

31 Oct 2017, 9:47 UTC ·
by
The McLaren 720S keeps delivering new reasons for us to bring it under the spotlights as, for instance, the Woking animal has now received a new aftermarket touch.
11 photos
The British missile has been tuned by Novitec, albeit with the supercar having only received a light approach.

To be more precise, the 720S now rides on a set of lowering springs, which bring the go-fast animal even closer to the asphalt. The Macca's road connection has been further transformed using custom wheels.

The Novitec MC1 rims we have here comes with what can be described as a tastefully restrained design, at least for the aftermarket world. In fact, the rollers remind us of the styling cues packed by Lamborghini OEM wheels, albeit while bringing enough original touches to deserve our attention.

The wheels fitted to the mid-engined delight come with a five-double-spoke approach, packing slim spokes that allow one to take a good look at the generously-sized stopping hardware fitted to the McLaren.

Since the 720S has only been taken out of the oven earlier this year, the tuning efforts destined for the supercar are still shy, with other examples we've discussed in the past involving wraps.

Nevertheless, since the velocity monster packs a new 4.0-liter version of the automotive producer's twin-turbo V8 (the Ricardo-supplied mill used to come in a 3.8-liter form), we're expecting tuners to bring the output to new heights soon.

Meanwhile, the McLaren 720S is doing pretty well on its own, since its motor delivers more than the 720 hp its nameplate would suggest. In fact, as dyno runs have shown, the powerplant actually sits closer to 770 hp.

Factor in the scale-friendly nature of the car, as well as its innovative aerodynamic profile and you end up with a devilish performer, one that, for instance, hasn't lost a drag race so far.
