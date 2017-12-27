autoevolution
 

Does the Audi SQ5 Sound as Good as the Macan Turbo?

Sure, the Macan is made by Porsche, but it's based on the Audi Q5... the old Audi Q5. So can the all-new SQ5 match it in some way?
2 photos
Audi SQ5 and Porsche Macan Turbo Rear
That remains to be seen. However, the gutsy Mexican-made Audi SUV does seem to have a good set of bagpipes. The SQ5 was harshly criticized for having fake tips, but we think its sound is worthy of the letter S.

Unlike the old SQ5, which was fitted with either a supercharged V6 or a twin-turbo diesel, this one uses a single-turbo 3.0 TFSI. It's the same engine you'll find in all the S4 and S5 models.

"Only one turbo? My Renault Clio has that too!" you guys are going to say. But it means that the gasses leaving the engine have an easier time reaching the exhaust, producing clean pops.

By no means are we saying the 3.6-liter in the Macan Turbo is bad. In fact, it's probably the best engine in this segment. Porsche usually makes bigger diameter pistons with a short stroke - bad for fuel economy but excellent for throttle response and engaging driving.

With 400 HP and 550 Nm of torque, the Stuttgart car will get to 100 km/h in as little as 4.6 seconds. And this isn't even its final form, as the performance pack adds another 40 HP and 50 Nm.

By comparison, the SQ5 only has 354 HP and 500 Nm for a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of 5.4 seconds. The upsides are, however, plentiful. For example, it has a more beautiful interior, weighs about 55 kg less, packs a bigger trunk and some extra toys. You've probably already noticed Virtual Cockpit dashboard.

As far as the looks are concerned, the jury is out right now. However, Porsche had better hurry bringing that Macan mid-life facelift to market. There are far sexier choices out there, like the GLC Coupe and the Velar.

