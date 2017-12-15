BMW Compares 2nd Generation X3 Against 2018 X3

Is this only the third generation? I feel like the X3 has been around forever. It's such a household name that you even see it in soaps. Anyway, the 2018 model obviously looks different, something that BMW is only too keen to point out.As we've said before, luxury is defined by design and attention to detail. All tables are made from wood; all cars are made of metal and plastic. The X3's front end stops trying to connect the lights to the grille. Everything is more round now.Also worth pointing out is the Driving Assistance Plus system integrated into the lower grille for semi-autonomous driving assistance. The kidneys feature active air flaps for added streamlining, and the windshield is made with acoustic glass.The 3rd generation comes with angular halo lights and redesigned air intakes. Frankly, the sides are about the same, but they added things like the vents that channel air around the body, optional side windows in acoustic glass and tweaked the weight distribution.At the back, the new X3 features twin exhaust pipes for all models, something you never saw on the 2nd generation. The option of an automatic tailgate makes life a little more comfortable, while the 3D LED taillights add a modern look.The old X3 was mostly starting to look dated inside. They've upgraded to a digital instrument display, a more substantial infotainment. This can be used by touch and gesture now, in addition to the usual iDrive controller.The thing that BMW "forgets" mention is that even before you pile on the options, this new model is noticeably more expensive than before.