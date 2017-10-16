autoevolution
 

Posh 2018 Range Rover Velar Goes Off-Roading to Prove It's Worthy of Its Name

16 Oct 2017, 14:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Land Rover brand has a very close relationship with rough terrain, and even though its models have become more and more luxurious over the years, it still needs to stay true to its values to remain relevant in a segment where identity is everything.
7 photos
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar off-road2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar off-road2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar off-road2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar off-road2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar off-road2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar off-road
So far it has managed to do that. The only possible slip is the Land Rover Range Rover Evoque small SUV, but with the right gear (some skid plates and proper tires), even the tiniest member of the family can get over some pretty rugged patches of ground.

This year, though, Land Rover launched the Range Rover Velar - an SUV that fills the gap between the Evoque and the Sport models while all the while looking ten times posher than any of them. It is so sleek and so elegant that it almost fails to pass as an SUV.

And that's before we even get to see the interior. The latest Range Rover does away with the hard buttons, replacing almost all of them - even those on the steering wheel - with touch controls. Are they practical? No, not really, but they sure make the cabin look as if it is the lovechild of a Range Rover and an iPhone.

That means the Range Rover Velar is first and foremost a gadget, but is it one that's capable of climbing a rocky path? While it might not have the locking differentials of a Mercedes-Benz G-Class or the ground clearance of a Jeep Wrangler, this video proves it can definitely hold its own off-road when called upon.

With the air suspension in its highest position, it actually gets 9.9 inches (25 cm) of ground clearance. Sure, the travel on the shock absorbers will be limited at this point, and you'll feel every bump. But, hey, suck it up: at least you won't be scraping the belly of a $90,000 vehicle.

The Velar starts off much lower than that - $49,900 for the base 2.0-liter four-cylinder model - but it's the 3.0-liter V6 you want. Plus, we already said it's a gadget, so you'll also want to go crazy on that options list. After all, it's not like you're speccing an off-road vehicle or anything.

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar off-road 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar land rover Range Rover Velar Velar off-road c
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Parking Guide for Dummies Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Simple Guide to the G80 Locking Differential 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Replace Your Car Battery Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? 10 Ways to Make More Money Selling Used Cars Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
LAND ROVER models:
LAND ROVER Range Rover HybridLAND ROVER Range Rover Hybrid Large SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover PHEVLAND ROVER Range Rover PHEV Large SUVLAND ROVER Range RoverLAND ROVER Range Rover Large SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport SVRLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport SVR Medium SUVLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport SVRLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport SVR Medium SUVAll LAND ROVER models  