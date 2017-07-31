The Red SUV You Want: Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE Black Pack

The Evoque is still the preferred 4x4 of the UK's football players. But we think it looks trie-hard next to the Velar. The proportions completely reset what we expect from the brand, and a minimal approach to body cladding means features like the flush-fitting door handles stand out.
About the only thing that we don't like is the company's obsession with overcomplicated names. It's supposed to be a connection to the past, but that could be a hindrance for Velar, which mainly attracts new buyers.Need a translation?
R-Dynamic is a fancy way of saying this is a trim level that looks sporty but doesn't need to come with a powerful engine. Think of it as the Land Rover equivalent of M Sport or Volvo's R-Design
. Unless we're mistaken, there aren't other R-Dynamic
models; all the other ones including the Evoque have the Dynamic
pack. But that kind of makes sense, since the letter R is Jaguar's thing.
The body kit from the €59,800 R-Dynamic is also available on the €108,050 Velar First Edition. Of course, that one adds all the best toys.
This beautiful red Velar also wears the D300 badge. As you might expect, that means it's got a 300 horsepower diesel engine, a 3.0-liter V6 with 700 Nm of torque that affords 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprints in 6.5 seconds. You can have a few other engines as well, such as a 2.0-liter diesel with 180 or 240 HP
, the Ingenium 2.0-liter gasoline units with 250 or 300 HP or the supercharged V6 packing 380 ponies.
HSE is the best of four equipment lines for the Velar R-Design. With this engine, it costs just over €90,000 and brings with it 21-inch satin dark silver wheels, Matrix-LED headlights, 20-way adjustable memory seats, a surround-view camera and puddle lights.