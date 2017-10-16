autoevolution
 

Polestar 1 Puzzle Teaser Now Complete, Exhaust Outlets Are Huge

16 Oct 2017, 14:20 UTC
by
The puzzle teaser for the Polestar 1 is finally complete, thanks to the diligence of Instagram user “turbojonte.” And as expected, the first-ever Polestar is a plug-in hybrid sports car. Clue #1 comes in the form of two massive exhaust outlets, which house two tips each. That’s right, ladies and gentlemen, ICE is in the house!
37 photos
There was debate as what powertrain the standalone Polestar would incorporate into the 1, and seeing the AMG-like exhaust tips neatly packaged into the aerodynamic diffuser, there’s no denying we’re dealing with a plug-in hybrid sports car. As for Clue #2, do you remember the teaser video of the 1?

Yes, that particular teaser video that showcases a fuel filler door and a charge port door. In all likelihood, Polestar worked its magic on the T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid powertrain, which is currently available in the XC90 and XC60. The best case scenario would be for Polestar to have refined the 2.0-liter Triple Boost Drive-E, which was presented by Volvo in 2014 as a concept.

There’s still much debate on the subject of output, but in any case, expect more than 300 kW (408 PS/402 horsepower) and 640 Nm (472 pound-feet) of torque. This is Polestar, man; of course it’ll be more performance-oriented than the T8 Twin Engine found in Volvo’s SPA-based luxury utility vehicles!

Leveraging the MEP toolkit and the SPA platform allows Polestar to offer up to 450 kW, which translates to 612 PS or 603 horsepower. It remains to be seen, however, if the Polestar 1 will be gifted with this much squeeze-bang-blow, especially when you consider that the 1 is the first Polestar of them all.

On that note, the Volvo Concept Coupe-inspired sports car reveals two minuscule extensions at the two o'clock position of the rear wheel arches. Those are, in essence, little spoilers, and they’re more common on many production cars (think Ford Fiesta, Mazda MX-5 Miata) than on concepts.

Tomorrow, the Polestar 1 will be undressed of its secrets.

 

