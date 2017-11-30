Carbon Hood on Range Rover Sport SVR Is Popping in Los Angeles

autoevolution
Usually, you pop the hood of a car, but this time the hood is poppin', as they say in hip-hop. Get it? Okay, that's a bad joke, but the carbon fiber treatment of the Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR was way too good to pass.
There's a bunch of big debuts at the Los Angeles Auto Show, like the new Mercedes CLS and the Subaru Ascent. But none of those have an exposed carbon fiber hood like the recently refreshed SVR model from Land Rover.

The world is filled with fake performance SUVs, so we only take a few of them seriously. This, the Cayenne Turbo, the GLE 63 and that Jeep. You're not allowed to say "Tesla" because that doesn't have a V8 and it's cheating.

Anyway, Land Rover is pretty much reaching the end of what it can do with the supercharged 5-liter. You can't just tune it to have more boost like a turbo, which is probably why the next RR will have BMW engines... we suspect.

So instead of power, they focused on curb appeal with the refreshed Range Rover Sport SVR. Its best feature by far is the hood, made from the good stuff and left clear in the middle for all the plebs to stare at.

The facelift also brings new headlights and taillights, redesigned bumpers and a new exhaust system. See if you can count all the carbon trim on your fingers! We also noticed the new interior at the LA Auto Show. It's the sort of stuff that makes you go "yeah, the RR Sport is modern again."

Like the Velar, screens now dominate the dashboard and replace the conventional control. You can't press them with gloves, but this is a 575 HP sports SUV that will do 60 in 4.5 seconds and tops out at 162 mph. No self-respecting farmer will ever go near it.

