Jeremy Clarkson Spotted in Alfa Stelvio Quadrifoglio, Velar and Macan Present

Almost by accident, we spotted a little piece of the Grand Tour Season 2 puzzle - a video showing Jeremy Clarkson in the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. He's followed by James May in the Range Rover Velar and Richard Hammond behind the wheel of the Porsche Macan.

3 photos



There haven't been that many 3-way SUV comparisons on the old Top Gear or The Grand Tour. There was that thing with the Bentayga, Range Rover, and F-Pace last season. But those models aren't direct rivals while these three are.



Alfa Romeo finally appears to be getting its act together. After decades of missing out on what a premium car is supposed to offer, they have two competitive cars. Clarkson has already tested the Giulia "Quattro Formaggio" and said it's a real Alfa, with flaws and everything.



The same 2.9-liter motor used in that car can be found in the hot Stelvio, matched to a standard AWD system. At 510 horsepower, this Ferrari-tuned V6 has more power than the



The most potent Velar is the P380 model with, you guessed it, 380 HP from a supercharged 3-liter V6. It certainly makes a lot of noise, but won't rush to reach 100 km/h in the same way as the Italian or German rival models.



Like the standard Stelvio, the "Quattro Formaggio" might have a few issues surrounding interior quality, which will be made even more apparent by the abundance of screens in the new Velar.







