Jeremy Clarkson Spotted in Alfa Stelvio Quadrifoglio, Velar and Macan Present

Unfortunately, the video appears to be shot with what one of the YouTube comments describes as a calculator. So we can't be 100% sure what versions of the cars we mentioned we're dealing with.
There haven't been that many 3-way SUV
comparisons on the old Top Gear or The Grand Tour. There was that thing with the Bentayga, Range Rover, and F-Pace last season. But those models aren't direct rivals while these three are.
Alfa Romeo finally appears to be getting its act together. After decades of missing out on what a premium car is supposed to offer, they have two competitive cars. Clarkson has already tested the Giulia "Quattro Formaggio" and said it's a real Alfa, with flaws and everything.
The same 2.9-liter motor used in that car can be found in the hot Stelvio, matched to a standard AWD
system. At 510 horsepower, this Ferrari-tuned V6 has more power than the Macan Turbo
can muster even when fitted with its performance pack option. As for the Velar
, there's no hot version yet, but that's probably what James May likes.
The most potent Velar is the P380 model with, you guessed it, 380 HP
from a supercharged 3-liter V6. It certainly makes a lot of noise, but won't rush to reach 100 km/h in the same way as the Italian or German rival models.
Like the standard Stelvio, the "Quattro Formaggio" might have a few issues surrounding interior quality, which will be made even more apparent by the abundance of screens in the new Velar.
