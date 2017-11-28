2018 Range Rover SVAutobiography Is a First-Class Luxury SUV

Customers with deeper pockets can go for the £177,030 configuration, which features the 5.0-liter supercharged V8
and long wheelbase. At the other end of the spectrum, the 4.4-liter SDV8-powered SVAutobiography LWB packs 339 ponies instead of 565. Too little or adequate, you decide.
The mid-range model in the lineup is the P400e SVAutobiography, which combined the 2.0-liter turbocharged Ingenium inline-four engine with an electric motor for a total system output of 404 horsepower. Land Rover
describes the plug-in hybrid model as a “zero emission”
vehicle, though that’s half correct considering the all-electric range is limited to 31 miles.
In comparison to other variants of the full-size Range Rover, the SVAutobiography is as plush as it gets. This is most obvious for the rear passengers, who are provided with approximately 47 inches (1.2 meters) of legroom. The rear seats recline 40 degrees, catering to those who would rather nap than enjoy the scenery on their trip from point A to point B.
Luxury features abound, and the biggest trick up the SVAutobiography
’s sleeve is the fixed center console. Two buttons are incorporated into it, buttons that allow the rear passengers to close the rear doors without putting in the effort to grab the handle and pull. Electrically deployable rear tables, 10-inch touchscreen-based screens, and 4G Wi-Fi connectivity are on the menu as well, as is a refrigerator that holds two wine bottles.
The finishing touch comes in the form of a Zenith
clock integrated into the center console, which takes inspiration from the Elite 6150 wristwatch. The knurled bezel complements the finish Range Rover uses for the pedals, gear selector, and start/stop button.