Audi TT RS Roadster vs. Porsche Cayman GT4 Acceleration Battle Ends in Tears

31 Dec 2017
by
If you're the kind who loves bets, now would be a good time to place one, since we've brought along a sprinting battle involving two of the sharpest sportscars around, all with a Volkswagen Group twist. We're talking about a straight-line brawl that involves the Audi TT RS Roadster and the Porsche Cayman GT4.
Audi TT RS Roadster vs Porsche Cayman GT4 Acceleration Battle
Note that this adventure isn't an actual drag race, since the two were driven individually, so we're actually talking about a race of the speedometers. Nevertheless, the results are relevant enough.What do the numbers say?
Truth be told, both sportscars we have here make for uber-bold proposals. For one thing, the TT RS comes to show that the days when one could troll the TT by calling it an overglorified Volkswagen Golf are long gone.

For one thing, the turbocharged five-cylinder mill of the RS delivers a meaty 400 hp and 480 lb-ft of twist. And, thanks to a dual-clutch tranny and quattro all-paw hardware, the Launch Control feature of this Ingolstadt star is nothing short of vicious.

As for the Cayman, the GT4 badge allows the mid-engined sportscar to enter 911 territory, since the machine is animated by the 991.1 Carrera S' naturally aspirated 3.8-liter flat-six.

The boxer mill generated 385 hp and 420 Nm of torque, but the GT4 is only offered in three-pedal form - rumor has it that the first test mules came in PDK form and when Porsche noticed how quick these were on the track, the automaker decided not to take any cannibalization risks.

So the driver of the Cayman GT4 has to use the good left foot trick when getting the rear-wheel-drive toy off the line.

Then again, when these two are thrown at each other on the track, the memorable handling of the GT4 contrasts with the understeer tendencies of the TT RS, but this is another story for another time.

