2019 Shelby GT500 Top Speed Confirmed To Be Over 200 MPH

The S197 generation of the Ford Mustang in Shelby GT500 form could top 202 miles per hour (325 km/h) at the Nardo test track in Italy. That’s supercar levels of performance from the Shelby-badged hellhorse from Detroit, and for the S550-based 2019 Shelby GT500
, you can look forward to even more top-end velocity.
After a leaked photo of the 5.2-liter Predator V8 and two CAD diagrams
that confirm the engine is matched to an unspecified automatic transmission, the Ford Motor Company’s OEM service portal has inadvertently provided more information on the baddest Mustang of them all. First of all, the speed at 100 percent potential is somewhere between 194 and 214 miles per hour (!!!).
Another piece of information, coming courtesy of The Truth About Cars
, confirms that the message center can provide vehicle warnings such as “worn ceramic brake pads (GT500 only).”
The service portal also gives a glimpse of the suspension system, which will integrate GT350-inspired Magnetic Ride Control. The powertrain drive mode, meanwhile, will feature Drag Strip and Launch Control functions to get the best results out of the GT500.
As for life behind the wheel, it appears that the supercharged V8-powered muscle car will be equipped with a head-up display that “will probably be used primarily as a shift light, along with a new oil-temperature gauge.”
What’s more, it appears that the Shelby GT500 will idle at 900 rpm compared to the 5.0-liter Coyote’s 800 revolutions per minute in the 2018 Ford Mustang GT
.
Last, but certainly not least, the Ford Motor Company’s VIN decoder
confirms the engine’s most basic of specifications. Identified by the letter Z in the eighth VIN position, you’d better brace yourself for the following: “5.2L, DOHC, Ti-VCT (twin independent variable cam timing), super-charged, V8.”
As for when the new kid on the block will show itself in all its glory, the cited publication draws attention to “Ford’s planned off-site event at company HQ just prior to the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.”