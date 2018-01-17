2019 Toyota Avalon Looks Sufficiently Japanese

The Avalon is yet another all-new model that tries to inject excitement into the large sedan market before it slowly withers an dies.

18 photos



The Avalon gets a boost of sporty character thanks to a grille that dominates almost the entire front end of the car. While being longer, lower and wider certainly improves its appearance, the flagship Toyota sedan doesn't match the Camry. To be more specific, it measures 196in (4,978mm) long, 72.8in (1,849mm) wide, 56.5in (1,435mm) tall, with a 113in (2,870mm) long wheelbase.



The two engines powering this car are pretty much the same as before. There's a 3.5-liter V6 making 301-hp and

267lb-ft (362Nm) of torque that's hooked up to an 8-speed automatic. Alternatively, you can get the Avalon Hybrid with a 2.5-liter and 650-volt motor linked to a CVT and offering a combined 203-hp and 184lb-ft (249Nm) of torque.



But you probably care more about how safe this thing is then how fast it drives. The Avalon gets Toyota's latest Safety Sense P suite, including re-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and Automatic High Beams.



The interior is pretty conventional looking. The infotainment system has grown in size to 10 inches and moved to the top of the dash, which now sits a little higher. They've added some bulky-looking leather seats with integrated headrests too.



