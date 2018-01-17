autoevolution
 

2019 Toyota Avalon Looks Sufficiently Japanese

17 Jan 2018, 20:34 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Avalon is yet another all-new model that tries to inject excitement into the large sedan market before it slowly withers an dies.
18 photos
2019 Toyota Avalon Looks Sufficiently Japanese2019 Toyota Avalon Looks Sufficiently Japanese2019 Toyota Avalon Looks Sufficiently Japanese2019 Toyota Avalon Looks Sufficiently Japanese2019 Toyota Avalon Looks Sufficiently Japanese2019 Toyota Avalon Looks Sufficiently Japanese2019 Toyota Avalon Looks Sufficiently Japanese2019 Toyota Avalon Looks Sufficiently Japanese2019 Toyota Avalon Looks Sufficiently Japanese2019 Toyota Avalon Looks Sufficiently Japanese2019 Toyota Avalon Looks Sufficiently Japanese2019 Toyota Avalon Looks Sufficiently Japanese2019 Toyota Avalon Looks Sufficiently Japanese2019 Toyota Avalon Looks Sufficiently Japanese2019 Toyota Avalon Looks Sufficiently Japanese2019 Toyota Avalon Looks Sufficiently Japanese2019 Toyota Avalon Looks Sufficiently Japanese
From what we understand, the new Avalon was designed by the team in Californa, the same one that supposedly made the Lexus LF-1 crossover concept. Do they look alike? We don't think so. The two distinct body kits we see on the Avalon more closely resemble those of a JDM-only Toyota sedan, the Crown/Crown Athlete.

The Avalon gets a boost of sporty character thanks to a grille that dominates almost the entire front end of the car. While being longer, lower and wider certainly improves its appearance, the flagship Toyota sedan doesn't match the Camry. To be more specific, it measures 196in (4,978mm) long, 72.8in (1,849mm) wide, 56.5in (1,435mm) tall, with a 113in (2,870mm) long wheelbase.

The two engines powering this car are pretty much the same as before. There's a 3.5-liter V6 making 301-hp and
267lb-ft (362Nm) of torque that's hooked up to an 8-speed automatic. Alternatively, you can get the Avalon Hybrid with a 2.5-liter and 650-volt motor linked to a CVT and offering a combined 203-hp and 184lb-ft (249Nm) of torque.

But you probably care more about how safe this thing is then how fast it drives. The Avalon gets Toyota's latest Safety Sense P suite, including re-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, and Automatic High Beams.

The interior is pretty conventional looking. The infotainment system has grown in size to 10 inches and moved to the top of the dash, which now sits a little higher. They've added some bulky-looking leather seats with integrated headrests too.

Among the tech highlights, we'd mention the fact that it comes with a Wi-Fi hotspot, wireless phone charging, and an optional JBL 7.1-channel system.
2019 toyota avalon Toyota Avalon Toyota 2018 naias
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA AvalonTOYOTA Avalon LargeTOYOTA Prius cTOYOTA Prius c CompactTOYOTA Land Cruiser 150TOYOTA Land Cruiser 150 Medium SUVTOYOTA SequoiaTOYOTA Sequoia Large SUVTOYOTA Auris TouringTOYOTA Auris Touring CompactAll TOYOTA models  