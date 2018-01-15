autoevolution
 

Hyundai Veloster N Revealed With 275 HP 2-Liter Turbo

15 Jan 2018, 18:57 UTC ·
by
Hyundai's performance division has finally revealed the hot coupe it has been developing at the Nurburgring. Say hello to the all-new, very impressive-looking Veloster N, which made its debut in Detroit today.
The second generation Veloster is based on a big boy's platform and has the big boy engine, a 2-liter turbo borrowed from its Europe-only cousin, the i30 N. The rating is the same, which means it's capable of delivering up to 275 horsepower and pound-feet (353Nm) of torque.

This being a U.S. debut, we're not surprised that some of the details are being kept secret from us. So we can't tell you the important stuff yet, like how fast it hits 60 or how much it costs. But our best guesses are under 6 seconds and around $26,000.

The Veloster N should be much better to drive than the old Veloster Turbo. It's got a more sophisticated rear suspension, and chassis tuning from a man Hyundai stole from BMW. They've even added unobtrusive rear strut brace that reinforces the rear multi-link suspension mounting points.

The only gearbox available is a 6-speed manual. However, we suspect they will add a DCT in a couple of years. An electronically controlled limited-slip differential help keeps things in check while cornering, just as 13.6-inch front brakes will help you stop.

Styling is subjective, but we love the blue and red color scheme, which works even better here than it does on the i30 N. Buyers will get to chose between this Performance Blue, Ultra Black, Chalk White and Racing Red.

Of course, the regular Veloster looks good too, but this performance version features its own body kit which grabs your attention at both ends and sustains it in the middle.

The massive front grille is reminiscent of the Genesis brand and has been topped off by sporty black mesh. The rear is dominated by dual exhaust tips and a gigantic trunk wing. The biggest wheels you can have are 19-inch and come with their own set of 225/40 Michelin Pilot SuperSport or 234/35 Pirelli P-Zero rubber.
