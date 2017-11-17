BMW X1 M35i And X2 M35i To Get B48 2.0L Engine With 300 HP

BMW Blog
understands the high-performance variant is called B48A20T1, and that the information comes from “sources inside Munich.”
A quick look-up into the model codes list that confirmed the F90 M5 is all-wheel-drive confirms the X1 and X2 will be available in M35i specification at some point in the future, with the mandatory xDrive.
For both the F48 X1 and F39 X2, BMW Blog claims the M35i will develop 300 horsepower. Considering the next-generation 1 Series
will transition to the UKL platform, the F40 is certain to get the B48A20T1 for the high-performance model. Based on the information included in the model codes list, M35i variants will be available with both manual and automatic boxes, the latter coming in the form of the Aisin AWF8FXX.
This, in turn, means the hell-bent for leather M140i
will be pulled out of production. The 2 Series Coupe and 2 Series Convertible will remain rear-wheel-drive and get six-cylinder engines, thus paving the way for an all-new generation of what’s probably the most acclaimed M car of the moment: the M2. And speaking of the 365-horsepower M2, the Life Cycle Impulse
will mark the end of the manual transmission in BMW M cars.
To those who believe the stick shift
is a dying breed in the automotive landscape, you’re probably not looking hard enough for a manual-equipped car. On that note, care for a list of vehicles currently in production that offer a three-pedal setup, from hot hatchbacks to the upper echelon of sports cars?
Here goes: Ford Fiesta ST, Fiat 500 Abarth, Mazda MX-5 Miata, Toyota 86, Volkswagen Golf R, Subaru WRX STI, Ford Mustang, Cadillac ATS-V, Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, Chevrolet Corvette, Jaguar F-Type, Porsche 911, Morgan Aero 8
, and so forth.