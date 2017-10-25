2018 BMW X2 (F39) Goes Official, Boasts Head-Turning Exterior Design

Starting with the front-wheel-drive backbone of the F48 X1
, the 2018 BMW X2 is extremely similar in terms of dimensions. The big difference is, of course, the styling. And boy, does the F39 X2 look the part! The Hofmeister kink, the roundels on the C-pillars, the sloped roofline, the dynamic-looking front and the squared-off rear, everything comes together like a charm.
Something the X2 doesn’t have going for it is the interior, which is too similar to the X1. Not that the cabin in the X1 is bad or anything, but it’s underwhelming when compared to the stylish exterior. As you can tell by looking at the sport activity vehicle from the profile, rear headroom isn’t exactly best in class. The trunk is OK-ish, BMW
quoting 470 liters (16.6 cu.ft.) with the rear seats up, which is less than what the X1 has to offer.
Available in a multitude of exterior colors, the best-looking combinations are Misano Blue with the M Sport package
or Galvanic Gold with M Sport X. The X2 looks even better when equipped with the Dynamic Damper Control and M Suspension, lowering the ride height by 10 mm. Despite it being a SAV, the X2 happens to be pretty aerodynamic, boasting a drag coefficient of Cd 0.28.
Scheduled to celebrate its market premiere in March 2018, the F39 X2 will be initially available in three flavors: xDrive20i (192 horsepower), xDrive20d (190 horsepower), and xDrive25d (231 horsepower). The diesel
-powered models rely on an eight-speed automatic transmission. By comparison, the gasoline-powered X2 xDrive20i uses a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.
Lesser models, including the three-cylinder sDrive18i connected to a six-speed manual
, will be added to the lineup in the first half of 2018. BMW hasn’t confirmed if the xDrive25i is in the offing, but considering the X1 is available in this configuration, this is merely a matter of time.